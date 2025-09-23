According to a Forbes report, physical attacks tied to cryptocurrency holdings rose by almost 170% over a six months span. That figure comes alongside a broader tally of 48 violent incidents recorded globally, a level that exceeds last year’s totals. Related Reading: Data Leak? Crypto.com Fires Back At ‘Unfounded’ Allegations Around 35 of those incidents […]According to a Forbes report, physical attacks tied to cryptocurrency holdings rose by almost 170% over a six months span. That figure comes alongside a broader tally of 48 violent incidents recorded globally, a level that exceeds last year’s totals. Related Reading: Data Leak? Crypto.com Fires Back At ‘Unfounded’ Allegations Around 35 of those incidents […]

Violence Rises: Crypto Holders Face 170% Surge In Physical Attacks

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 11:00
SIX
SIX$0.02043-6.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017183-0.99%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02648-0.93%

According to a Forbes report, physical attacks tied to cryptocurrency holdings rose by almost 170% over a six months span. That figure comes alongside a broader tally of 48 violent incidents recorded globally, a level that exceeds last year’s totals.

Around 35 of those incidents were reported since late February, signaling a rapid uptick in a short time. The spike has left law enforcement and the crypto community watching closely.

Attacks Spike In Six Months

Investigators and security analysts say the rise is linked to more people holding larger sums of crypto and the growing visibility of holders’ wealth.

France alone reported 14 incidents this year, making it one of the harder-hit countries. Many of the episodes involved coercion: victims were forced to move funds or surrender access to wallets.

In some cases, attackers used threats or physical violence to get what they wanted. Each incident, while different, points to a common pattern — criminals targeting self-custody holders because they can be forced to transfer funds on the spot.

What Types Of Violence Were Seen?

The range of attacks is broad. Kidnapping attempts and robberies have been documented. There are also so-called “wrench attacks,” where someone is hurt or threatened until they reveal a password or sign a transfer.

Some victims were pushed to make immediate transactions under duress while others lost access after being forced to disclose private keys. Based on reports, forced transfers make up a large share of the newer incidents. This kind of crime sidesteps many of the digital protections that wallets provide.

How The Community Is Responding

Security firms and advocacy groups are urging better personal safety practices. Advice being circulated includes reducing public displays of wealth, using multisig setups that require multiple people to sign transactions, and keeping cold storage physically secure.

Some experts say privacy measures should be strengthened so that ownership and balances are harder to trace. Reports have suggested that law enforcement capacity varies by country, leaving some victims with fewer options for quick help.

What Security Experts Recommend

Law enforcement officials have been asked to coordinate more closely with crypto firms and security teams. Some jurisdictions are starting to track these crimes more carefully and to issue alerts.

Still, experts warn that storing large sums in single, easily accessible places raises risk. Users are being told to plan for worst-case scenarios and to treat physical safety as part of their crypto risk management.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16629+15.11%
Gravity
G$0.01012-0.39%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03934-3.05%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share
Coinbase Provides $100 Million BTC-Backed Financing To Miner CleanSpark

Coinbase Provides $100 Million BTC-Backed Financing To Miner CleanSpark

CleanSpark secured a $100M BTC-backed credit line from Coinbase Prime to fund energy expansion, mining capacity and high-performance compute projects.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,762.1-0.06%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000361-15.85%
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 11:10
Share
ApeCoin Trades $59M and FLOKI Moves $111M as BullZilla Turns $1k to $66k – The Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

ApeCoin Trades $59M and FLOKI Moves $111M as BullZilla Turns $1k to $66k – The Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Crypto markets in late 2025 are alive with projects that balance hype, liquidity, and long-term potential. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate as cornerstones, meme coins continue to capture imagination and speculation. The most exciting developments this month come from Bull Zilla, ApeCoin, and FLOKI. Each represents a different narrative, engineered ROI, NFT ecosystem power, and community-driven […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.07+0.45%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.0000858+0.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 11:15
Share

Trending News

More

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Coinbase Provides $100 Million BTC-Backed Financing To Miner CleanSpark

ApeCoin Trades $59M and FLOKI Moves $111M as BullZilla Turns $1k to $66k – The Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

South Korea Blockchain Industry: Eric Trump’s Amazing Vision for Asia’s Digital Future

88% of airdropped tokens last no more than 3 months