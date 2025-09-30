Visa Pilot Empowers Banks to Use Stablecoins for Seamless Global Payouts

In a significant development for the future of cross-border payments, Visa has launched a pilot project that allows banks and financial institutions to pre-fund international transactions using stablecoins. This initiative is part of Visa’s ongoing efforts to modernize global payments infrastructure, offering faster, more efficient solutions that leverage the growing adoption of cryptocurrency assets.

Visa’s new pilot enables the use of stablecoins for pre-funded cross-border payouts, reducing reliance on traditional fiat mechanisms.

Participants can utilize Circle’s USDC and EURC as assets to facilitate near-instant, global payments.

The pilot aims to optimize liquidity, cut costs, and enhance predictability in treasury management for financial institutions.

As of now, Visa has processed over $225 million in stablecoin transactions, a small fraction of its $16 trillion annual payment volume.

This move coincides with other industry efforts, including Swift’s collaboration on blockchain-based settlement systems.

Visa pilot lets banks use stablecoins for global payouts

Announced at SIBOS 2025, Visa’s new stablecoin pilot trial allows select banks and financial institutions to pre-fund cross-border transactions using stablecoins such as Circle’s USDC and EURC. These digital assets are treated as cash equivalents, enabling near-instant payouts that significantly improve the speed and efficiency of international transfers.

The primary benefit of stablecoin pre-funding is the ability to optimize liquidity. Instead of tying up large sums of traditional fiat currency across multiple corridors, participants can fund Visa Direct with stablecoins, which reduces exposure to currency fluctuations and frees working capital. This approach also aims to streamline treasury operations, particularly during off-hours or weekends when conventional systems are less active.

Stablecoin market cap exceeds $307 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap

To date, Visa has processed over $225 million worth of stablecoin transactions. While this number is a relatively small fraction of its overall annual payment volume of approximately $16 trillion, it signifies a step toward integrating digital assets into mainstream financial workflows.

The pilot is currently limited to partners meeting Visa’s internal criteria with broader deployment anticipated in 2026. Visa has yet to comment publicly on the pilot’s progress but is clearly signaling a move toward embracing blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments.

Meanwhile, industry-wide developments continue to support this shift. For example, Swift announced collaboration with Ethereum developer Consensys and numerous financial institutions to develop a blockchain-based settlement platform capable of enabling real-time, 24/7 cross-border transactions.

Blockchain and crypto initiatives accelerate global payments innovation

This strategic move by Visa follows swiftly on the heels of industry announcements supporting blockchain’s role in payments infrastructure. Recently, stablecoin startup RedotPay achieved unicorn status after raising $47 million in a funding round led by Coinbase Ventures. Other firms like Bastion have also secured significant investments, highlighting rising investor confidence in crypto-powered financial services.

As the payments industry continues to evolve, it’s clear that cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and blockchain technology are playing an increasingly pivotal role in shaping faster, more efficient global financial networks. Visa’s pilot underscores the potential for mainstream adoption of digital assets in facilitating international commerce and remittances, paving the way for a future where blockchain-based solutions become standard practice in the crypto markets and beyond.

This article was originally published as Visa Pilot Empowers Banks to Use Stablecoins for Seamless Global Payouts on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.