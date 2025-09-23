Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $1.34B Semler Scientific Merger

Strive’s $1.34B Semler deal makes it the 12th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder worldwide.

The merger retains an equity-only model to grow Bitcoin reserves while avoiding debt risks.

Strive-Semler merger builds a Bitcoin treasury of 10,900 BTC valued at over $1.2 billion.

Strive Inc., a Bitcoin treasury company co-founded by former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, announced on Monday that it will acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.34 billion.

Semler shareholders will receive 21.05 shares of Strive Class A stock for each Semler share, which represents a 210% premium over Semler’s last closing price.

Strive also revealed that it acquired 5,816 Bitcoin for $675 million, upping its holdings from 70 BTC to 5,886 BTC before the merger. Semler also brings in over 5,000 BTC, positioning the combined company as the 12th largest public Bitcoin holder, surpassing Hut 8 Mining, Block Inc., and Galaxy Digital.

The transaction will make the combined entity one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin with a treasury of over 10,900 BTC valued at more than $1.2 billion at the current market price.

Strive’s Bitcoin Strategy and Market Impact

Strive started its Bitcoin treasury strategy earlier this year and announced plans to list on Nasdaq through a reverse merger. Acquiring Semler Scientific would give Strive a strategic advantage in its growth strategy and could reinforce the company’s position as a leader in the fast-growing digital asset treasury market.

The boards of both companies have approved the transactions. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as Strive’s financial advisor, with LionTree Advisors representing Semler. In addition, Semler’s executive chairman, Eric Semler, will join the combined board, while Strive’s current leadership will remain in place.

Notably, after the announcement, Semler’s shares jumped over 8% in early trading while Strive’s stock dropped nearly 8%.

Rising Trend of Bitcoin Reserve Strategies

The deal is indicative of a rising trend in corporate use of Bitcoin. Since Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy pioneered the strategy in 2020, more companies have started using Bitcoin as a treasury reserve.

Analysts expect consolidation to be a likely outcome in the asset treasury market. Standard Chartered also recently highlighted that compressed market net asset values (mNAVs) are limiting growth prospects, while mergers and acquisitions could be a logical way forward.

HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao also cautioned that only long-term strategies and disciplined treasury management could withstand market cycles. Over the past year, Bitcoin’s price has also risen over 73%, outpacing the S&P 500, as positive regulatory developments attract more institutional interest in Bitcoin.

The acquisition of Semler signifies these dynamics. By having one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries in the world, the company establishes itself as a leader in digital asset reserves with a debt-free, equity-first, growth-oriented strategy.

