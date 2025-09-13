Walrus launches WAL's liquid staking token WAL LST

By: PANews
2025/09/13 10:00
PANews reported on September 13th that Walrus, the protocol developed by Sui developer Mysten Labs, has officially launched WAL LST, a liquid staking token for WAL. The token is now available on WalrusLST and Haedal. Users can use WAL LST to redeem or lend tokens, provide liquidity, and enjoy flexible exits. Scallop is the first protocol to support WAL LST as collateral for lending. Users can earn rewards by staking WAL while using LST as collateral to borrow more assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
