We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

The Apecar is more than a car – it’s a symbol of Web3 culture crossing into the real world. Created through a collaboration between BMW and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), it’s built on the BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupé platform and wrapped in a golden ape-inspired design by BAYC artist Rida.
The exterior features a mosaic of ape silhouettes, a nod to community identity, while M Performance upgrades ensure the car is as powerful as it is unique . BMW even integrated eInk panels, making it the first car where you can project your Bored Ape NFT onto the body .
Back in late 2024, BMW and Yuga Labs opened a special lottery for BAYC/MAYC holders. The prize wasn’t just the car, but the right to buy the only one in existence. Entrants placed a refundable $2,350 deposit , and one ape was drawn.
We were that lucky winner. After months of customizing specs for Germany, the Apecar was finally ready – and now it’s officially in our hands.
The handover took place at BMW Welt, BMW’s iconic delivery center in Munich. Rolling out of the glass showroom with the Apecar was a moment we’ll never forget. We shared the first drive live on X so the community could join us in real time.
Being part of the ApeClubDach, this is a big moment – a big step for Web3 culture in Germany. Still, one thing was missing: no official representative from BAYC or Yuga Labs attended the handover, which raised some eyebrows given the importance of this project.
This delivery isn’t just about us – it’s about showing that NFT culture can shape real-world products. From profile pictures to custom BMW cars, the Apecar is living proof of BAYC’s impact on mainstream brands.
BMW embraced not just a brand, but a community. Seeing our Ape brought to life in metal, paint, and performance tuning proves that NFTs can move far beyond screens. It’s a milestone for BAYC holders and a statement for the entire Web3 scene in Europe.
And under the hood? The M235i turbocharged engine ensures the Apecar is not just for show – it’s a performance beast too.
This is just the beginning. We’ll soon publish the behind-the-scenes story of bringing the Apecar home – including some unexpected hurdles with Yuga Labs during the process. Stay tuned, because the journey wasn’t as smooth as the drive.
For now, we’re proud to say: the only BMW Apecar in the world is here in Germany – and we own it.