Web3+AI project SuperImage completes $5 million in strategic financing led by Genesis Block Capital

PANews reported on September 24th that SuperImage, the world's first decentralized AI image generation and editing platform, announced the completion of a $5 million strategic funding round led by Genesis Block Capital. This round of financing will fuel product upgrades and global expansion, accelerating the adoption of decentralized AI image applications. In addition, SuperImage has launched a text-to-image feature on its Telegram platform, bringing a convenient AI creation experience to users worldwide.

Founded in June 2023, SuperImage operates on a decentralized GPU network, aggregating idle computing power worldwide and enabling users to participate in mining using home or professional GPUs and earn $SIC token rewards. The platform supports three models: Hidream, Flux Dev, and Sana, providing a low-cost, highly efficient text-to-image solution, with image generation costs at just one-tenth of those of centralized services.