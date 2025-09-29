ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in Muslim-majority countries Benjamin Netanyahu’s brazen admission at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2025, about "greenlighting" the pager attacks in Lebanon wasn’t just a political statement—it was a stark revelation of Israel’s deep penetration into global technology infrastructure. As dozens of delegates walked out in protest, Netanyahu’s threats exposed a chilling reality, It is possible that the very tools millions of Arabs and Muslims rely on for digital privacy may be feeding their data directly to the Israeli adversaries. This is possibly not just a massive privacy crisis&nbsp;for&nbsp;the&nbsp;people, but also a transformational innovation opportunity for truly independent Decentralized privacy technologies ( Example is Nym’s Decentralized Mixnet architecture ) The Trap You Didn’t Know You Walked&nbsp;Into This isn’t a conspiracy theory, it’s documented corporate ownership. Kape Technologies, a UK-based cybersecurity firm with strong Israeli roots, owns several leading VPN providers, including ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Private Internet Access, and ZenMate. As the largest VPN brand owner globally, Kape holds a significant position in the consumer VPN market. The company was founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, who has donated to Israeli military initiatives, including $3 million for soldier scholarships and approximately $250,000 (NIS 1 million) to fund transportation for soldiers during operations in&nbsp;Gaza. Key leadership at Kape includes individuals with military backgrounds: - CEO Ido Erlichman, a veteran of Unit 217 (Duvdevan), an elite IDF commando unit focused on intelligence and operations. - Co-founder Koby Menachemi and other executives from Unit 8200, which specializes in cyber intelligence and has been compared to the U.S. NSA. As of June 2025, over 1,400 veterans of Israeli intelligence units, including 900 from Unit 8200, are employed in U.S. Big Tech companies, contributing to technologies like surveillance tools such as Pegasus spyware, which has been used to target journalists and activists in over 50 countries, including in the Middle East. Kape’s origins as Crossrider, which distributed adware before rebranding in 2018, add to concerns about data practices in a sector where centralized control can create vulnerabilities for metadata analysis. Teddy Sagi isn’t just a businessman, he’s actively funding Israeli military operations: - Donated $3 million for Israeli military scholarships - Contributed $250,000 to transport soldiers during Gaza operations - Owns surveillance and data analytics companies beyond&nbsp;VPNs Why This Matters for Islamic nation&nbsp;Citizens Users in Arab and Muslim countries face a unique double bind that creates both massive privacy challenges and business opportunities. Local governments implement extensive censorship and surveillance systems, driving demand for privacy tools. Simultaneously, the privacy tools many users rely on may be compromised by foreign intelligence services with adversarial interests. This creates several specific vulnerability scenarios that traditional privacy analyses often&nbsp;miss. Targeting Coordination: Israeli intelligence could potentially identify high-value targets (activists, journalists, political figures) through VPN usage patterns, then coordinate with local intelligence services or use other means to act against these individuals. The recent revelations about Pegasus spyware targeting journalists across the region demonstrate this threat is real, not theoretical. Movement Pattern Analysis: VPN logs, even if not containing content, can reveal travel patterns, meeting locations, and association networks. For dissidents operating across borders or coordinating international activities, this metadata could prove extremely valuable to hostile intelligence services. Communications Metadata: Even with encrypted content, VPN providers can potentially analyze communication timing, frequency, and destinations to build profiles of user behavior and associations. This metadata analysis represents one of Israeli intelligence’s core competencies. Infrastructure Vulnerabilities: Users connecting through Israeli-controlled VPN infrastructure may face selective service degradation, traffic analysis, or complete service cutoffs during sensitive periods. The ability to control when and how users can access privacy tools represents a strategic leverage&nbsp;point. Every traditional VPN has the same fatal&nbsp;flaw: Centralized control&nbsp;: When you connect to ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, or any traditional VPN: 1. All your traffic flows through their servers- creating a perfect surveillance point 2. They can decrypt and analyze everything despite marketing claims about "no logs" 3. Metadata reveals your patterns - when you connect, for how long, to which sites 4. Single point of failure- one compromised company exposes millions of&nbsp;users Israeli intelligence specializes in exactly this kind of analysis: 1. Unit 8200 pioneered traffic analysis techniques now used globally 2. They have AI systems that can identify individuals from metadata alone 3. Timing correlation attacks can link your real identity to anonymous activities 4. Partnership networks allow data sharing across intelligence agencies Even "trustworthy" VPNs can’t solve&nbsp;this: 1. ProtonVPN and NordVPN still use centralized architecture 2. Any government can pressure, hack, or infiltrate single companies 3. Legal jurisdictions provide no protection against intelligence operations 4. Technical audits can’t detect intelligence agency backdoors or cooperation How Nym Protects&nbsp;You: No Single Point of&nbsp;Control - Your data bounces through multiple independent operators - No single company, government, or intelligence agency can spy on you - Even if some nodes are compromised, your privacy remains&nbsp;intact Metadata Invisibility - Adds fake traffic and timing delays to hide your patterns - Makes timing correlation attacks impossible - Protects not just what you do, but when and how you do&nbsp;it Decentralized Network - No Israeli intelligence veterans in leadership - Open source code audited by global security researchers - Community-governed with blockchain incentives for node operators Cover Traffic Protection - Generates fake activity to hide your real usage - Makes traffic analysis useless even for advanced adversaries - Protects you even when you’re not actively browsing.Source ( Aljazera) The Netanyahu Revelation and Pager&nbsp;Attacks: When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this storyWhen VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in Muslim-majority countries Benjamin Netanyahu’s brazen admission at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2025, about "greenlighting" the pager attacks in Lebanon wasn’t just a political statement—it was a stark revelation of Israel’s deep penetration into global technology infrastructure. As dozens of delegates walked out in protest, Netanyahu’s threats exposed a chilling reality, It is possible that the very tools millions of Arabs and Muslims rely on for digital privacy may be feeding their data directly to the Israeli adversaries. This is possibly not just a massive privacy crisis&nbsp;for&nbsp;the&nbsp;people, but also a transformational innovation opportunity for truly independent Decentralized privacy technologies ( Example is Nym’s Decentralized Mixnet architecture ) The Trap You Didn’t Know You Walked&nbsp;Into This isn’t a conspiracy theory, it’s documented corporate ownership. Kape Technologies, a UK-based cybersecurity firm with strong Israeli roots, owns several leading VPN providers, including ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Private Internet Access, and ZenMate. As the largest VPN brand owner globally, Kape holds a significant position in the consumer VPN market. The company was founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, who has donated to Israeli military initiatives, including $3 million for soldier scholarships and approximately $250,000 (NIS 1 million) to fund transportation for soldiers during operations in&nbsp;Gaza. Key leadership at Kape includes individuals with military backgrounds: - CEO Ido Erlichman, a veteran of Unit 217 (Duvdevan), an elite IDF commando unit focused on intelligence and operations. - Co-founder Koby Menachemi and other executives from Unit 8200, which specializes in cyber intelligence and has been compared to the U.S. NSA. As of June 2025, over 1,400 veterans of Israeli intelligence units, including 900 from Unit 8200, are employed in U.S. Big Tech companies, contributing to technologies like surveillance tools such as Pegasus spyware, which has been used to target journalists and activists in over 50 countries, including in the Middle East. Kape’s origins as Crossrider, which distributed adware before rebranding in 2018, add to concerns about data practices in a sector where centralized control can create vulnerabilities for metadata analysis. Teddy Sagi isn’t just a businessman, he’s actively funding Israeli military operations: - Donated $3 million for Israeli military scholarships - Contributed $250,000 to transport soldiers during Gaza operations - Owns surveillance and data analytics companies beyond&nbsp;VPNs Why This Matters for Islamic nation&nbsp;Citizens Users in Arab and Muslim countries face a unique double bind that creates both massive privacy challenges and business opportunities. Local governments implement extensive censorship and surveillance systems, driving demand for privacy tools. Simultaneously, the privacy tools many users rely on may be compromised by foreign intelligence services with adversarial interests. This creates several specific vulnerability scenarios that traditional privacy analyses often&nbsp;miss. Targeting Coordination: Israeli intelligence could potentially identify high-value targets (activists, journalists, political figures) through VPN usage patterns, then coordinate with local intelligence services or use other means to act against these individuals. The recent revelations about Pegasus spyware targeting journalists across the region demonstrate this threat is real, not theoretical. Movement Pattern Analysis: VPN logs, even if not containing content, can reveal travel patterns, meeting locations, and association networks. For dissidents operating across borders or coordinating international activities, this metadata could prove extremely valuable to hostile intelligence services. Communications Metadata: Even with encrypted content, VPN providers can potentially analyze communication timing, frequency, and destinations to build profiles of user behavior and associations. This metadata analysis represents one of Israeli intelligence’s core competencies. Infrastructure Vulnerabilities: Users connecting through Israeli-controlled VPN infrastructure may face selective service degradation, traffic analysis, or complete service cutoffs during sensitive periods. The ability to control when and how users can access privacy tools represents a strategic leverage&nbsp;point. Every traditional VPN has the same fatal&nbsp;flaw: Centralized control&nbsp;: When you connect to ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, or any traditional VPN: 1. All your traffic flows through their servers- creating a perfect surveillance point 2. They can decrypt and analyze everything despite marketing claims about "no logs" 3. Metadata reveals your patterns - when you connect, for how long, to which sites 4. Single point of failure- one compromised company exposes millions of&nbsp;users Israeli intelligence specializes in exactly this kind of analysis: 1. Unit 8200 pioneered traffic analysis techniques now used globally 2. They have AI systems that can identify individuals from metadata alone 3. Timing correlation attacks can link your real identity to anonymous activities 4. Partnership networks allow data sharing across intelligence agencies Even "trustworthy" VPNs can’t solve&nbsp;this: 1. ProtonVPN and NordVPN still use centralized architecture 2. Any government can pressure, hack, or infiltrate single companies 3. Legal jurisdictions provide no protection against intelligence operations 4. Technical audits can’t detect intelligence agency backdoors or cooperation How Nym Protects&nbsp;You: No Single Point of&nbsp;Control - Your data bounces through multiple independent operators - No single company, government, or intelligence agency can spy on you - Even if some nodes are compromised, your privacy remains&nbsp;intact Metadata Invisibility - Adds fake traffic and timing delays to hide your patterns - Makes timing correlation attacks impossible - Protects not just what you do, but when and how you do&nbsp;it Decentralized Network - No Israeli intelligence veterans in leadership - Open source code audited by global security researchers - Community-governed with blockchain incentives for node operators Cover Traffic Protection - Generates fake activity to hide your real usage - Makes traffic analysis useless even for advanced adversaries - Protects you even when you’re not actively browsing.Source ( Aljazera) The Netanyahu Revelation and Pager&nbsp;Attacks: When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story

When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in…

By: Medium
2025/09/29 13:33

When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in Muslim-majority countries

Benjamin Netanyahu’s brazen admission at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2025, about "greenlighting" the pager attacks in Lebanon wasn’t just a political statement—it was a stark revelation of Israel’s deep penetration into global technology infrastructure. As dozens of delegates walked out in protest, Netanyahu’s threats exposed a chilling reality, It is possible that the very tools millions of Arabs and Muslims rely on for digital privacy may be feeding their data directly to the Israeli adversaries. This is possibly not just a massive privacy crisis for the people, but also a transformational innovation opportunity for truly independent Decentralized privacy technologies ( Example is Nym’s Decentralized Mixnet architecture )

The Trap You Didn’t Know You Walked Into

This isn’t a conspiracy theory, it’s documented corporate ownership. Kape Technologies, a UK-based cybersecurity firm with strong Israeli roots, owns several leading VPN providers, including ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Private Internet Access, and ZenMate. As the largest VPN brand owner globally, Kape holds a significant position in the consumer VPN market. The company was founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, who has donated to Israeli military initiatives, including $3 million for soldier scholarships and approximately $250,000 (NIS 1 million) to fund transportation for soldiers during operations in Gaza.

Key leadership at Kape includes individuals with military backgrounds: - CEO Ido Erlichman, a veteran of Unit 217 (Duvdevan), an elite IDF commando unit focused on intelligence and operations. - Co-founder Koby Menachemi and other executives from Unit 8200, which specializes in cyber intelligence and has been compared to the U.S. NSA. As of June 2025, over 1,400 veterans of Israeli intelligence units, including 900 from Unit 8200, are employed in U.S. Big Tech companies, contributing to technologies like surveillance tools such as Pegasus spyware, which has been used to target journalists and activists in over 50 countries, including in the Middle East. Kape’s origins as Crossrider, which distributed adware before rebranding in 2018, add to concerns about data practices in a sector where centralized control can create vulnerabilities for metadata analysis.

Teddy Sagi isn’t just a businessman, he’s actively funding Israeli military operations:
- Donated $3 million for Israeli military scholarships
- Contributed $250,000 to transport soldiers during Gaza operations
- Owns surveillance and data analytics companies beyond VPNs

Why This Matters for Islamic nation Citizens

Users in Arab and Muslim countries face a unique double bind that creates both massive privacy challenges and business opportunities. Local governments implement extensive censorship and surveillance systems, driving demand for privacy tools. Simultaneously, the privacy tools many users rely on may be compromised by foreign intelligence services with adversarial interests. This creates several specific vulnerability scenarios that traditional privacy analyses often miss.

Targeting Coordination: Israeli intelligence could potentially identify high-value targets (activists, journalists, political figures) through VPN usage patterns, then coordinate with local intelligence services or use other means to act against these individuals. The recent revelations about Pegasus spyware targeting journalists across the region demonstrate this threat is real, not theoretical.

Movement Pattern Analysis: VPN logs, even if not containing content, can reveal travel patterns, meeting locations, and association networks. For dissidents operating across borders or coordinating international activities, this metadata could prove extremely valuable to hostile intelligence services.

Communications Metadata: Even with encrypted content, VPN providers can potentially analyze communication timing, frequency, and destinations to build profiles of user behavior and associations. This metadata analysis represents one of Israeli intelligence’s core competencies.

Infrastructure Vulnerabilities: Users connecting through Israeli-controlled VPN infrastructure may face selective service degradation, traffic analysis, or complete service cutoffs during sensitive periods. The ability to control when and how users can access privacy tools represents a strategic leverage point.

Every traditional VPN has the same fatal flaw:

Centralized control : When you connect to ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, or any traditional VPN:

1. All your traffic flows through their servers- creating a perfect surveillance point
2. They can decrypt and analyze everything despite marketing claims about "no logs"
3. Metadata reveals your patterns - when you connect, for how long, to which sites
4. Single point of failure- one compromised company exposes millions of users

Israeli intelligence specializes in exactly this kind of analysis:

1. Unit 8200 pioneered traffic analysis techniques now used globally
2. They have AI systems that can identify individuals from metadata alone
3. Timing correlation attacks can link your real identity to anonymous activities
4. Partnership networks allow data sharing across intelligence agencies

Even "trustworthy" VPNs can’t solve this:

1. ProtonVPN and NordVPN still use centralized architecture
2. Any government can pressure, hack, or infiltrate single companies
3. Legal jurisdictions provide no protection against intelligence operations
4. Technical audits can’t detect intelligence agency backdoors or cooperation

How Nym Protects You:

No Single Point of Control

- Your data bounces through multiple independent operators
- No single company, government, or intelligence agency can spy on you
- Even if some nodes are compromised, your privacy remains intact

Metadata Invisibility

- Adds fake traffic and timing delays to hide your patterns
- Makes timing correlation attacks impossible
- Protects not just what you do, but when and how you do it

Decentralized Network

- No Israeli intelligence veterans in leadership
- Open source code audited by global security researchers
- Community-governed with blockchain incentives for node operators

Cover Traffic Protection

- Generates fake activity to hide your real usage
- Makes traffic analysis useless even for advanced adversaries
- Protects you even when you’re not actively browsing.

Source ( Aljazera)

The Netanyahu Revelation and Pager Attacks:

When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.261+0.13%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01088+8.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008026-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07377-22.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
DeFi
DEFI$0.000969+43.34%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:07

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,563.83
$102,563.83$102,563.83

-1.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,348.15
$3,348.15$3,348.15

-1.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2576
$2.2576$2.2576

-0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.03
$158.03$158.03

-1.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0413
$1.0413$1.0413

-4.04%