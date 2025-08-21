Who’s In The ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Cast With John Cena?

John Cena and Danielle Brooks on season two of “Peacemaker.” Curtis Bonds Baker/HBO Max

John Cena is again suiting up as Peacemaker for season two of his irreverent, standalone HBO Max series after making a cameo in James Gunn’s Superman film.

The eight-episode second season of Peacemaker, which premieres on Thursday at 9 p.m. EST, is written by Gunn, who also serves as the showrunner.

The new season follows Cena’s titular character in his continued mission to achieve peace, no matter what it takes. This time, Christopher Smith/Peacemaker is joined by some returning friends from season one, plus new faces to the rebooted DC Universe (DCU).

Read on to learn more about the season two cast of Peacemaker and which characters they’re playing.

John Cena As Christopher Smith/Peacemaker

John Cena as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker on season two of “Peacemaker.” HBO Max

In season two, Peacemaker gets his hands on an interdimensional portal and discovers the parallel world of his dreams.

Before portraying Peacemaker, Cena made a name for himself as a 17-time WWE world champion. He’s one of several professional wrestlers who made the jump to acting in Hollywood.

Cena appeared in several comedies, including Trainwreck, Daddy’s Home, Sisters and Blockers. He also starred alongside Hailee Steinfeld in the 2018 Transformers franchise film Bumblebee. Cena later joined the Fast & Furious franchise as Jakob, the estranged brother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, in F9: The Fast Saga. He reprised the role for Fast X.

Cena also had a cameo as a merman in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and guest-starred as Sammy Fak on season three of The Bear. He made his debut as Peacemaker in the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and has since played the character on his own spin-off series and Gunn’s Superman film.

Danielle Brooks As Leota Adebayo

John Cena as Peacemaker and Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo on season two of “Peacemaker.” Jessica Miglio/HBO Max

Adebayo is the daughter of government agent Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

Brooks rose to fame playing Taystee on the series Orange Is the New Black. She also earned a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sofia in the revival of The Color Purple. After reprising the role of Sofia for Blitz Bazawule’s 2023 film remake of The Color Purple, Brooks landed an Oscar nomination.

Most recently, Brooks starred as Dawn in the 2025 Minecraft movie and voiced Kitty Kat in the animated film The Bad Guys 2.

Jennifer Holland As Emilia Harcourt

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt on “Peacemaker.” HBO Max

Harcourt is a no-nonsense agent who’s skilled in combat. She was first introduced in The Suicide Squad and has subsequently appeared in Peacemaker, Black Adam and the mid-credits scene of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Holland also had a minor role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Administrator Kwol in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by Gunn, her real-life husband.

Freddie Stroma As Adrian Chase/Vigilante

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante on season two of “Peacemaker.” HBO Max

Outside of job as a busboy at Fennel Fields, he takes the law into his own hands as a masked man known as Vigilante. Vigilante also thinks he’s Peacemaker’s best friend.

Harry Potter fans might recognize Stroma for playing the arrogant Hogwarts student named Cormac McLaggen in the film franchise. Stroma also played H.G. Wells in the ABC series Time After Time and Prince Friedrich in season one of Bridgerton.

Steve Agee As John Economos

Steve Agee as John Economos on season two of “Peacemaker.” HBO Max

Economos is skilled in technology and tactics. He previously showed up in The Suicide Squad and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Before joining the DCU, the actor and comedian, starred on the sitcom The Sarah Silverman Project, played Iassc on Superstore and had a recurring role as Outside Dave on New Girl. Additionally, Agee guest starred on shows like Happy Endings, Community, Modern Family and Rick and Morty.

Robert Patrick As Auggie Smith

Robert Patrick on season two of “Peacemaker.” HBO Max

Auggie was Christopher’s racist, cruel father. He was also a supervillain known as White Dragon. Although Christopher killed Auggie in the penultimate episode of season one, his father popped up in the form of a hallucination in the finale. The official trailer for season two shows that Patrick will return, but he’ll most likely appear in a parallel dimension.

Patrick has been acting professionally since the ’80s, appearing in films like Die Hard 2, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Striptease and Walk the Line. In recent years, Patrick also appeared in the TV shows Reacher, The Night Agent and 1923.

Frank Grillo As Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. on season two of “Peacemaker.” Jessica Miglio/HBO Max

Before being part of the DC Universe, Grillo portrayed Nick Savrinn on Prison Break and starred as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the MCU.

Grillo voiced Rick Flag Sr. in Gunn’s animated show Creature Commandos and most recently played the same character in Superman. In season two of Peacemaker, he serves as the director of A.R.G.U.S. and is on a mission to hunt down Peacemaker, who killed his son, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), in The Suicide Squad.

Tim Meadows As Langston Fleury

Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury on season two of “Peacemaker.” Curtis Bonds Baker/HBO Max

Fleury is an A.R.G.U.S. agent tasked with hunting down Peacemaker.

Meadows is an actor and comedian who’s perhaps best known for starring as Principal Duvall in Mean Girls and for his 10-season tenure on Saturday Night Live, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

Meadows also played John Glascott on The Goldbergs and guest-starred on plenty of shows, including The Office, Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Poker Face and The Mandalorian. He reprised his role as Mr. Duvall for the 2011 Mean Girls sequel and the 2024 Mean Girls musical film.

Sol Rodriguez As Sasha Bordeaux

Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux on season two of “Peacemaker.” HBO Max

Rodriguez joins Peacemaker as Sasha, an A.R.G.U.S. agent who works alongside Fleury.

Rodriguez’s first professional acting role was on the Nickelodeon Latin America show Grachi, in which she played a character named Mecha. She also starred as Daniela Mercado on season four of the drama series Devious Maids and portrayed Dr. Teresa Ramirez on Star Trek: Picard. More recently, she starred in the Netflix rom-com Holiday in the Vineyards.

Season two of Peacemaker premieres on Thursday at 9 p.m. EST. The remaining episodes will release weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, October 9.