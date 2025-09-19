Internal data reveals a fascinating trend: Ethereum wallets holding over $1 million are quietly accumulating VFX Token while it trades […] The post Why Ethereum Whales Are Quietly Accumulating VFX Token Under $0.10 appeared first on Coindoo.Internal data reveals a fascinating trend: Ethereum wallets holding over $1 million are quietly accumulating VFX Token while it trades […] The post Why Ethereum Whales Are Quietly Accumulating VFX Token Under $0.10 appeared first on Coindoo.

Why Ethereum Whales Are Quietly Accumulating VFX Token Under $0.10

By: Coindoo
2025/09/19 20:59
1
1$0.011416+116.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01364-6.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%

Internal data reveals a fascinating trend: Ethereum wallets holding over $1 million are quietly accumulating VFX Token while it trades under $0.10. As ETH consolidates around $4,600, these sophisticated investors are diversifying into what they see as the next infrastructure play – and the numbers explain why.

The Silent Accumulation Pattern

Blockchain analysts tracking large wallet movements have noticed unusual activity around VFX Token’s presale address. “We’re seeing 10-50 ETH transactions from wallets that typically only move for major opportunities,” notes a DeFi researcher who monitors whale activity. “The pattern mirrors the early accumulation we saw with Chainlink and Polygon.”

The attraction is mathematical. While Ethereum offers 4-5% staking yields, VFX Token provides 67.7% APY backed by real trading revenue from Vortex FX’s $40 million in managed assets. For whales holding thousands of ETH, this yield differential on even a small allocation generates significant returns.

Why Under $0.10 Matters

Smart money understands psychological price levels. Tokens under $0.10 that reach major exchanges typically see explosive retail interest. With VFX Token at $0.06 in Round 1 and $0.075 in Round 2, whales are accumulating before the crucial $0.10 threshold.

“The sub-$0.10 accumulation zone is where generational wealth gets built,” explains a crypto fund manager overseeing $500 million. “Retail investors psychologically prefer ‘cheaper’ tokens. When VFX lists at $0.50 or $1.00, these early positions multiply 10-20x while retail FOMOs in.”

Infrastructure Play Meets DeFi Yield

Ethereum whales became wealthy by identifying infrastructure projects early. VFX Token represents the next evolution – not building blockchain infrastructure, but bridging traditional finance infrastructure to crypto. With licensed broker status, operational Visa/Mastercard integration, and 1,500+ daily trades, VFX offers what Ethereum promised: real-world utility.

The $1 million funding milestone (nearly reached with $500K private and approaching $500K public) validates institutional interest. When projects hit this threshold without paid marketing, it signals organic demand from sophisticated investors who’ve done their homework.

The Arbitrage Opportunity

Here’s what Ethereum whales see: VFX Token’s parent company generates $225,000 monthly in trading rebates. At just 100x this monthly revenue (conservative for crypto), that’s a $22.5 million valuation – nearly 4x current levels. Meanwhile, ETH at a $550 billion market cap offers limited upside potential.

A prominent Ethereum validator recently moved 250 ETH (~$1.15 million) into stablecoins, with on-chain analysis suggesting preparation for presale participation. “When validators who earn ETH daily start diversifying, they see something others don’t,” notes the researcher. “VFX Token’s combination of yield, utility, and sub-$10 million valuation is that something.”

The Window Is Closing

Round 1 at $0.06 is nearing its $720K target. Round 2 at $0.075 begins soon, followed by Round 3 at $0.09. By Round 4 at $0.11, early whale accumulation will be complete, and the opportunity for retail investors diminishes. The same $10,000 investment buys 166,666 tokens at $0.06 versus 90,909 tokens at $0.11.

Ethereum whales didn’t become wealthy by following the crowd. They accumulated ETH under $10 when everyone called it “too expensive after ICO.” Now they’re accumulating VFX Token under $0.10 while others wait for “confirmation.” By the time confirmation comes via exchange listing, the 10-20x opportunity has passed.

Join the smart money before VFX Token breaks above $0.10 forever.

Join Here: https://vfxdapp.io

X: https://x.com/vfxdapp

Telegram: https://t.me/vfxdapp

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Why Ethereum Whales Are Quietly Accumulating VFX Token Under $0.10 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2391+1.27%
MANTRA
OM$0.2116-3.46%
OP
OP$0.8025-2.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys is bringing XRP-backed stablecoin on Flare via Enosys Loans to enable trustless collateralized lending, liquidity access, and DeFi opportunities.
XRP
XRP$3.0101-3.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001888-9.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 22:10
Share
Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of […] The post Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 22:40
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises

Trump Considers New CFTC Chair Pick Amid Brian Quintenz’s Clash With Winklevoss