Why ‘One Battle After Another’ Could Bomb Despite No. 1 Opening

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 10:10
Leonardo DiCaprio in “One Battle After Another.”

War

Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another won the box office battle over the weekend, but could still lose big if business doesn’t pick up.

An R-rated action comedy written and directed by Anderson, the summary for the film reads, “Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti).

ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' Coming To Streaming?

“When his evil nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as father and daughter both battle the consequences of his past.”

One Battle After Another opened in theaters nationwide on Friday, earning an estimated $22.4 million from 3,634 North American theaters through Sunday. Produced by Warner Bros., One Battle After Another also stars Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Benicio Del Toro.

The $22.4 million weekend take for One Battle After Another is considered a “disappointing” box office opening for the film, Variety reported on Sunday, when compared with the film’s production budget and marketing spend.

Forbes'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues' New On Streaming This Week

According to the showbiz trade publication, One Battle After Another cost $130 million to make and $70 million was spent on the film’s prints and advertising costs. Combined with the film’s international take of $22.1 million over the weekend, One Battle After Another earned an estimated $48.5 million in its first Friday to Sunday frame.

How Much Does ‘One Battle After Another’ Need To Make To Break Even?

Since ticket sales are generally split 50-50 between studios and theater owners, Variety noted that One Battle After Another will need to earn $300 million at the global box office to break even.

One thing that’s working in One Battle After Another’s favor is the positive critical reaction to the film, which will no doubt help generate some awards season momentum as industry and critics organizations begin to mull nominations for awards season.

Forbes'Tulsa King' Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

As of Sunday, One Battle After Another has a 96% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 278 reviews, a mere drop of 2 percentage points from ratings a day before the film opened on Friday. Audiences on RT, meanwhile, have given the film an 85% Popcornmeter score based on 1,000-plus reviews.

While One Battle After Another has earned bragging rights for being the No. 1 film at the domestic box office this weekend, the glory may be short-lived. The film faces a tough new opponent on Friday when the fact-based MMA drama The Smashing Machine — starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt — opens in theaters.

Forbes'Slow Horses' Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Like One Battle After Another, The Smashing Machine is an awards season hopeful, including Best Actor aspirations for Johnson.

In additon, the 2022 blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water is being re-released in 2,000 theaters. The re-release is serving as an early primer for fans before the forthcoming opening of the third Avatar film chapter Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 19.

One Battle After Another is new in theaters.

ForbesRecap: New 'South Park' Mocks Trump, FCC's Carr And Prediction Market – How To Watch

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/28/why-one-battle-after-another-could-bomb-despite-no-1-opening/

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
