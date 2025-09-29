Why ‘One Battle After Another’ Could Bomb Despite No. 1 Opening

Leonardo DiCaprio in “One Battle After Another.” War

Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another won the box office battle over the weekend, but could still lose big if business doesn’t pick up.

An R-rated action comedy written and directed by Anderson, the summary for the film reads, “Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti).

“When his evil nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as father and daughter both battle the consequences of his past.”

One Battle After Another opened in theaters nationwide on Friday, earning an estimated $22.4 million from 3,634 North American theaters through Sunday. Produced by Warner Bros., One Battle After Another also stars Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Benicio Del Toro.

The $22.4 million weekend take for One Battle After Another is considered a “disappointing” box office opening for the film, Variety reported on Sunday, when compared with the film’s production budget and marketing spend.

According to the showbiz trade publication, One Battle After Another cost $130 million to make and $70 million was spent on the film’s prints and advertising costs. Combined with the film’s international take of $22.1 million over the weekend, One Battle After Another earned an estimated $48.5 million in its first Friday to Sunday frame.

How Much Does ‘One Battle After Another’ Need To Make To Break Even?

Since ticket sales are generally split 50-50 between studios and theater owners, Variety noted that One Battle After Another will need to earn $300 million at the global box office to break even.

One thing that’s working in One Battle After Another’s favor is the positive critical reaction to the film, which will no doubt help generate some awards season momentum as industry and critics organizations begin to mull nominations for awards season.

As of Sunday, One Battle After Another has a 96% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 278 reviews, a mere drop of 2 percentage points from ratings a day before the film opened on Friday. Audiences on RT, meanwhile, have given the film an 85% Popcornmeter score based on 1,000-plus reviews.

While One Battle After Another has earned bragging rights for being the No. 1 film at the domestic box office this weekend, the glory may be short-lived. The film faces a tough new opponent on Friday when the fact-based MMA drama The Smashing Machine — starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt — opens in theaters.

Like One Battle After Another, The Smashing Machine is an awards season hopeful, including Best Actor aspirations for Johnson.

In additon, the 2022 blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water is being re-released in 2,000 theaters. The re-release is serving as an early primer for fans before the forthcoming opening of the third Avatar film chapter Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 19.

One Battle After Another is new in theaters.

