Why Solana Holders Carry Secret New Crypto In Their Wallets & What Is The 20x Tipped Player?

Solana and Rollblock are becoming two of the most talked about names in crypto news this cycle. Both tokens are catching massive whale attention, but it is Rollblock that analysts say could rally up to 20x this year.

Here’s why these two are being weighed up as the potential top cryptocurrencies of 2025.

Rollblock (RBLK): Why Solana Whales Are Loading Up

Rollblock (RBLK) has carved out a place in the cryptocurrency world by combining GambleFi, DeFi, and real utility. The platform offers more than 12,000 blockchain powered games including poker, blackjack, and the ever popular sports betting.

Every single bet and payout is verified on Ethereum’s blockchain, making the project stand out for its transparency and trust. Rollblock is already fully live, unlike many new crypto coins still in development.

A recent post from Rollblock described it as a player-powered platform where every spin, bet, and win contributes to long-term holder value.

This framing explains why Solana whales are increasingly diversifying into RBLK. They see it as one of the best crypto to invest in while SOL consolidates:

Over $15 million already wagered on the platform

Sports betting and live dealer modes fully operational

Up to 30% of revenue used to buy back tokens

60% of buybacks permanently burned to reduce the supply

Professor Crypto also highlighted Rollblock in a feature-length video, emphasizing its unique GambleFi model and how it’s set apart from traditional iGaming (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1TahMr56Qw).

Tokenomics Driving Scarcity Long-Term

Rollblock has a capped supply of one billion tokens, ensuring no dilution. 30% of all platform revenue is directed toward token buybacks, with 60% of those permanently burned and 40% used for staking rewards that offer APYs up to 30%.

At just $0.068 per token, over 82% of the presale allocation is already sold, raising $11.4 million to date. This mix of scarcity, staking, and utility has made Rollblock a crypto to buy now for those seeking the best long-term crypto.

Solana: Liquidity Keeps Flowing

Solana is trading at $181.04 today. The price has dropped 5.84% in the past day, but inflows remain significant.

As MattMax observed, “In the past 7 days, over $230M has been bridged into Solana SOL, showing growing demand for its ecosystem. More than $146M of that came directly from Ethereum” . His point underlines why investors continue to view Solana as one of the top altcoins.

Institutional adoption is growing, with Solana staking ETFs seeing $13 million in daily inflows. The chain’s DeFi TVL has climbed 30.4% to $8.6 billion, while tokenization of real world assets jumped 124.8%.

Combined with Solana’s lightning fast transactions and low fees, this strengthens its position among trending cryptocurrencies. These developments could set up Solana for the next leg higher in the broader crypto bull run 2025.

Comparing Rollblock And Solana

Metric Rollblock (RBLK) Solana Current Price $0.068 (presale) $181.04 Market Cap N/A (presale) $97.77B Supply 1B max 607.76M circulating Revenue Share Yes, 30% No Buyback & Burn Yes, 60% burned No Exchange Listings Coming 2025 Global

The table shows why Solana whales are hedging into Rollblock. While Solana is already a dominant Layer 1, Rollblock has room to grow into one of the top DeFi tokens and a crypto moonshot. The revenue-sharing design gives it an advantage as a new altcoins to watch pick.

The Edge Goes To Rollblock

Both Solana and Rollblock have major upside in 2025. Solana continues to attract liquidity and institutional investment, while Rollblock positions itself as a deflationary GambleFi powerhouse.

With presale momentum and tokenomics that directly benefit holders, Rollblock stands out as the higher-upside play at this time. For investors asking which is the best crypto presale and the next big crypto, Rollblock is the answer.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

