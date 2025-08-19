Why Solana Holders Carry Secret New Crypto In Their Wallets & What Is The 20x Tipped Player?

Solana and Rollblock are becoming two of the most talked about names in crypto news this cycle. Both tokens are catching massive whale attention, but it is Rollblock that analysts say could rally up to 20x this year. 

Here’s why these two are being weighed up as the potential top cryptocurrencies of 2025.

Rollblock (RBLK): Why Solana Whales Are Loading Up

Rollblock (RBLK) has carved out a place in the cryptocurrency world by combining GambleFi, DeFi, and real utility. The platform offers more than 12,000 blockchain powered games including poker, blackjack, and the ever popular sports betting.

Every single bet and payout is verified on Ethereum’s blockchain, making the project stand out for its transparency and trust. Rollblock is already fully live, unlike many new crypto coins still in development.

A recent post from Rollblock described it as a player-powered platform where every spin, bet, and win contributes to long-term holder value. 

This framing explains why Solana whales are increasingly diversifying into RBLK. They see it as one of the best crypto to invest in while SOL consolidates:

  • Over $15 million already wagered on the platform

  • Sports betting and live dealer modes fully operational

  • Up to 30% of revenue used to buy back tokens

  • 60% of buybacks permanently burned to reduce the supply

Professor Crypto also highlighted Rollblock in a feature-length video, emphasizing its unique GambleFi model and how it’s set apart from traditional iGaming (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1TahMr56Qw). 

Tokenomics Driving Scarcity Long-Term

Rollblock has a capped supply of one billion tokens, ensuring no dilution. 30% of all platform revenue is directed toward token buybacks, with 60% of those permanently burned and 40% used for staking rewards that offer APYs up to 30%.

At just $0.068 per token, over 82% of the presale allocation is already sold, raising $11.4 million to date. This mix of scarcity, staking, and utility has made Rollblock a crypto to buy now for those seeking the best long-term crypto.

Solana: Liquidity Keeps Flowing

Solana is trading at $181.04 today. The price has dropped 5.84% in the past day, but inflows remain significant. 

As MattMax observed, “In the past 7 days, over $230M has been bridged into Solana SOL, showing growing demand for its ecosystem. More than $146M of that came directly from Ethereum” . His point underlines why investors continue to view Solana as one of the top altcoins.

Institutional adoption is growing, with Solana staking ETFs seeing $13 million in daily inflows. The chain’s DeFi TVL has climbed 30.4% to $8.6 billion, while tokenization of real world assets jumped 124.8%. 

Combined with Solana’s lightning fast transactions and low fees, this strengthens its position among trending cryptocurrencies. These developments could set up Solana for the next leg higher in the broader crypto bull run 2025.

Comparing Rollblock And Solana

MetricRollblock (RBLK)Solana
Current Price$0.068 (presale)$181.04
Market CapN/A (presale)$97.77B
Supply1B max607.76M circulating
Revenue ShareYes, 30%No
Buyback & BurnYes, 60% burnedNo
Exchange ListingsComing 2025Global

The table shows why Solana whales are hedging into Rollblock. While Solana is already a dominant Layer 1, Rollblock has room to grow into one of the top DeFi tokens and a crypto moonshot. The revenue-sharing design gives it an advantage as a new altcoins to watch pick.

The Edge Goes To Rollblock

Both Solana and Rollblock have major upside in 2025. Solana continues to attract liquidity and institutional investment, while Rollblock positions itself as a deflationary GambleFi powerhouse.

With presale momentum and tokenomics that directly benefit holders, Rollblock stands out as the higher-upside play at this time. For investors asking which is the best crypto presale and the next big crypto, Rollblock is the answer.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
