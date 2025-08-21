Wilder World & Samsung Launches Super Early Access FPS at Gamescom 2025 Alongside $100K Tournament

A $100,000 worldwide tournament will celebrate the debut, which will begin at Gamescom 2025, the biggest gaming expo in the world.

Gamers will experience Wilder World’s intense first-person shooter action for the first time on August 20 at Gamescom.

In collaboration with multinational tech behemoth Samsung, Wilder World, one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Web3 and gaming, is launching its next significant chapter: Super Early Access for its first-person shooter (FPS) mode. A $100,000 worldwide tournament will celebrate the debut, which will begin at Gamescom 2025, the biggest gaming expo in the world, and end with a live finale at a designated venue.

Beyond the very popular Wilder Wheels racing mode, which was introduced in 2024, this is Wilder World’s second game option. With the FPS launch, Wiami-Wilder World’s expansive open world metaverse enters a new era.

Gamers will experience Wilder World’s intense first-person shooter action for the first time on August 20 at Gamescom. The qualifications are from August 25 to September 9, the playoffs are from September 10 to 15, and the finals are held live on September 24 at a unique venue that has not yet been disclosed. The top five players will be flown in, and all costs will be covered. Anyone may participate. By tapping the on-site NFC towers, Gamescom participants may also claim a Samsung-branded playable POAP NFT that can be used anywhere in Wilder World.

The debut coincides with a breakthrough run in WILD, the native token of Wilder World, driven by a string of accomplishments. The Temerario collection sold out in four minutes thanks to the Lamborghini partnership. With the release of Wiami.fun, a UGC engine was made available, allowing anyone to produce tokenized skins and other materials for use in Wilder World. Operation Titan revealed a WILD buyback scheme worth millions of dollars. The Wilder World economy was explained in great detail by Metropolis. In order to access TradFi and finance ecosystem expansion, CYPHER created a new US Treasury entity.

Competing head-to-head with AAA web2 games, Wilder World has continuously been included in the Top 10 Most Anticipated Games on the Epic Games Store worldwide. The project is establishing itself as the link between conventional gaming and the blockchain future by introducing the first-person shooter genre, which is among the most viewed and played in the world, into the Wilder metaverse.

The futuristic city of Wiami is the setting for the immersive multiplayer metaverse experience Wilder World. It is based on Unreal Engine 5 and provides sophisticated social interactions, photorealistic visuals, and blockchain-based genuine player ownership. Wilder World is pushing the boundaries of gaming with its racing and first-person shooter game types and player-driven economy fueled by the WILD token.

Visit https://www.wilderworld.com/ to learn more.