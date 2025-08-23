World Liberty Financial to Launch WLFI Token on Ethereum Mainnet September 1

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 19:22
Highlights:

  • World Liberty Financial is set to launch the WLFI token on the Ethereum mainnet next month. 
  • First 20% tokens claimable via secure Lockbox, remaining 80% tied to community vote.
  • Team urges caution against scams, emphasizing purchases only via official verified channels.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project reportedly linked to President Donald Trump’s family, will launch its native token on the Ethereum mainnet. The token will unlock at 12:00 UTC on September 1 and will be tradable and transferable. To ensure a seamless launch, the WLFI team has outlined a detailed and organized token release plan.

WLFI Unlocks 20% Tokens at Launch, Rest Tied to Community Vote

During the Token Generation Event (TGE), investors will be able to access 20% of the tokens from the initial funding rounds. The $0.20 token price demonstrates growing interest, marking 13.3 times the first round and 4 times the second round. The other 80% will stay locked until a community vote decides when to release them. This gives token holders a direct role in setting the vesting timeline. 

Team, advisor, and partner allocations will also remain locked to prevent quick selling. The uncertain release schedule of strategic round tokens is generating more interest among early investors. WLFI tokens will become available for trading on decentralized exchanges and major centralized platforms once markets open.

To make the process simple, WLFI has introduced the Lockbox, a secure smart contract for claiming tokens. Early supporters must activate their Lockbox ahead of the September 1 launch. Once the Lockbox is activated, they will be able to claim the first 20% of their total token allocation. Security is the main focus, so Cyfrin, a trusted Web3 firm, has fully audited Lockbox. 

WLFI Sets Ethereum Mainnet Launch with Strict Safety Warnings

WLFI announced a clear schedule for its Ethereum mainnet launch. Starting August 25 at midday ET, users can activate their WLFI Lockbox, with one week available until August 31 to complete activation before trading goes live. From September 1 at 8:00 a.m. ET (12:00 UTC), trading will go live, and the first 20% of tokens will be available to claim.

The launch of WLFI on the Ethereum mainnet is creating big buzz online. The team has urged users to stay cautious, as token launches often attract scammers and phishing attempts. They stressed that purchases should only be made through the official website (WorldLibertyFinancial.com) and verified channels. Users are also warned never to share private keys or passwords and to watch out for fake accounts posing as official support.

WLFI has raised over $590 million through eight funding rounds. The project’s token supply stands at 100 billion, giving it a fully diluted valuation of nearly $123 billion. Coinbase has added fuel to Trump’s growing crypto ecosystem by confirming plans to list World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin, USD1. The exchange has already shared the contract address for transparency, but warned that depositing early could result in permanent loss. Coinbase emphasized that trading will commence only once sufficient market-making support and full technical readiness are in place.

