World Liberty Financial Token Unlock: What to Expect Ahead of September 1 Release

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform backed by US President Donald Trump, has activated the token unlocking function for its native cryptocurrency, WLFI.

According to the project’s website, other utilities, including trading, lending, and app functionality, are expected to launch soon, expanding the ecosystem.

First WLFI Unlock Brings The Token Closer to Full Launch

The project announced the development in an official X (formerly Twitter) post, marking a significant step in the token’s distribution. Users can initiate the process through the project’s Lockbox system.

The unlocking process requires users to connect their wallets and sign a Token Unlock Agreement through the official website. The project revealed that 20% of the initial token allocation will be available for claiming at 8:00 AM ET on September 1.

Furthermore, subsequent claims will depend on governance votes. In its guidance, World Liberty Financial stressed that participants should only interact with the official WLFI token contract throughout the process. The official contract address is: 0xdA5e1988097297dCdc1f90D4dFE7909e847CBeF6

The team emphasized that no other smart contracts are required during unlocking. This is a precaution to prevent phishing or scam attempts. However, the process has not been without technical hiccups.

Some Coinbase wallet users reported issues accessing the Lockbox. Nonetheless, the team resolved the problem swiftly and confirmed functionality restoration.

Meanwhile, besides the ‘Unlock WLFI’ option, the website also displays an ‘Exchange,’ ‘WLFI App,’ ‘Lend & Borrow,’ and ‘Trade WLFI’ option marked with a ‘soon’ indicator. This suggests that these capabilities are imminent.

Previously, Donald Trump Jr. hinted that WLFI would eventually be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. This move will boost global accessibility, liquidity, and governance participation.

Nonetheless, World Liberty Financial has not yet released a specific timeline for these developments. The Lockbox launch, however, marks a pivotal step in the project’s roadmap and sets the stage for broader adoption in the months ahead.

