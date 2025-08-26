World Liberty Financial Token Unlock: What to Expect Ahead of September 1 Release

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 23:22
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.392+0.33%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11387-2.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1222+0.08%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001631-1.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+0.69%

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform backed by US President Donald Trump, has activated the token unlocking function for its native cryptocurrency, WLFI.

According to the project’s website, other utilities, including trading, lending, and app functionality, are expected to launch soon, expanding the ecosystem.

First WLFI Unlock Brings The Token Closer to Full Launch

The project announced the development in an official X (formerly Twitter) post, marking a significant step in the token’s distribution. Users can initiate the process through the project’s Lockbox system. 

The unlocking process requires users to connect their wallets and sign a Token Unlock Agreement through the official website. The project revealed that 20% of the initial token allocation will be available for claiming at 8:00 AM ET on September 1. 

Furthermore, subsequent claims will depend on governance votes. In its guidance, World Liberty Financial stressed that participants should only interact with the official WLFI token contract throughout the process. The official contract address is: 0xdA5e1988097297dCdc1f90D4dFE7909e847CBeF6

The team emphasized that no other smart contracts are required during unlocking. This is a precaution to prevent phishing or scam attempts. However, the process has not been without technical hiccups. 

Some Coinbase wallet users reported issues accessing the Lockbox. Nonetheless, the team resolved the problem swiftly and confirmed functionality restoration.

Meanwhile, besides the ‘Unlock WLFI’ option, the website also displays an ‘Exchange,’ ‘WLFI App,’ ‘Lend & Borrow,’ and ‘Trade WLFI’ option marked with a ‘soon’ indicator. This suggests that these capabilities are imminent. 

Previously, Donald Trump Jr. hinted that WLFI would eventually be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. This move will boost global accessibility, liquidity, and governance participation.

Nonetheless, World Liberty Financial has not yet released a specific timeline for these developments. The Lockbox launch, however, marks a pivotal step in the project’s roadmap and sets the stage for broader adoption in the months ahead.

The post World Liberty Financial Token Unlock: What to Expect Ahead of September 1 Release appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/world-liberty-financial-token-unlock/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+0.69%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.15134+3.75%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Share
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.01137-9.04%
Xai
XAI$0.04907+0.65%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00094-18.26%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007627-8.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244+4.80%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts