Worldcoin investor Selini Capital transfers 900,000 WLD to Amber Group

PANews reported on September 11th that Aiyi's monitoring revealed that Worldcoin investor Selini Capital transferred 900,000 $WLD tokens, valued at approximately $1.57 million, to Amber Group within the past half hour. This was the first outbound transfer from this address in a year. Selini previously received 2.5 million Worldcoin tokens at a price of $1.73, but the actual cost of these tokens remains unknown.

