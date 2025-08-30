Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.