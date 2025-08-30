Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.