X1 EcoChain: Pioneering the Future of Green DePIN Infrastructure with X1Nodes

X1 EcoChain, a cutting-edge Layer-1 blockchain, is marking major progress in its mission to reshape decentralization for the Web4 era.

Powered by ultra-low-energy X1Nodes and secured by a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus, the platform introduces a sustainable, high-performance network designed to support real-world applications on a global scale.

Decentralization Moves Into the Physical World

As blockchain shifts away from centralized data centers and energy-intensive mining, X1 EcoChain is leading the adoption of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).

Unlike conventional systems, the network is sustained by compact devices — X1Nodes — that require only 3 Wh of power, less than a standard LED bulb. With more than 6,000 nodes active across 65+ countries, X1 EcoChain proves that physical decentralization can be achieved without sacrificing speed, security, or environmental responsibility.

Mainnet on the Horizon & Technical Core

Currently advancing through its Maculatus testnet stage, the project is preparing for a seamless transition to mainnet, which will activate the full ecosystem. Over 15 decentralized applications are already in development, spanning DeFi protocols, payment networks, digital identity, storage, and next-gen mobile solutions.

The infrastructure is built for high throughput, near-instant finality, and low fees — made possible by PoA, a consensus model that emphasizes validator accountability and transparent governance.

Key capabilities of X1 EcoChain include:

EVM Support – Full compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts and tools, enabling cost-efficient and rapid deployment for developers.

Validator Incentives – 90% of transaction fees and network flows go directly to validators, supported by built-in mechanisms for performance and compliance.

Silent, Fanless Nodes – Compact devices designed for everyday spaces, eliminating the need for industrial-scale cooling or reliance on cloud hosting.

Growing Ecosystem & Early Engagement

To strengthen its community ahead of mainnet launch, X1 EcoChain has rolled out several engagement programs:

Proof of Activity with Nomis – Rewards users for early participation while building on-chain reputation.

X1Node Sales – An upcoming opportunity for individuals and organizations to join the validator economy before mainnet goes live.

Infrastructure Built for Web4

The next era of the digital world demands infrastructure that is fast, scalable, sustainable, and sovereign. X1 EcoChain is designed to power real-world applications — from smart cities and secure identities to micropayments and decentralized connectivity.

By enabling nodes to run on low-energy physical devices, free from dependency on centralized cloud providers, X1 EcoChain aims to establish a self-sustaining and independent blockchain infrastructure. Its mission is clear: transform blockchain from a virtual protocol into a living, global physical network.

About X1 EcoChain

X1 EcoChain is the world’s first eco-friendly, energy-efficient Layer-1 blockchain powered by X1Nodes. Using PoA consensus, it combines scalability, sustainability, and true physical decentralization.

The platform provides:

EVM-based smart contract support

Cross-chain interoperability

Token constructor tools and SDKs for developers

With thousands of nodes worldwide and an expanding ecosystem of builders, X1 EcoChain redefines blockchain infrastructure: lightweight, resilient, environmentally conscious, and genuinely decentralized.

