xAI strikes deal with US government to expand access to Grok AI chatbot

Key Takeaways

xAI (Elon Musk’s AI company) has partnered with the US government to expand access to Grok AI chatbot for federal use.

The General Services Administration (GSA) is facilitating the adoption of Grok to enhance government operational efficiency with AI.

xAI, Elon Musk’s AI development company, has struck a deal with the US government to expand access to its Grok AI chatbot for federal use. The General Services Administration is facilitating the partnership to enhance government operational capabilities through AI tools.

The agreement comes as xAI released Grok 4 Fast on September 19, making the multimodal reasoning model available for free across X, mobile apps, and developer platforms. The model features a 2-million context window and ranks #1 on Search Arena evaluations.

Grok 4 Fast achieved a new record on the Pareto Intelligence frontier for cost-efficient performance, according to Artificial Analysis. The model is accessible through API integrations at $0.2 per 1 million input tokens and $0.5 per 1 million output tokens.

xAI partnered with OpenRouter and Vercel AI Gateway to offer free access for developers during a limited period. The company also introduced voice capabilities, allowing Grok to read responses aloud in natural voice through X.