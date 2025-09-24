XRP Holder Alleges Deceit, Says ‘The Wild West of Crypto Is Over’ – Here’s Why

XRP holder lostintheoldworld criticized influencers for hyping the lawsuit resolution and ETF launches as moonshot catalysts. The post claims the bull cycle ended in late 2024, arguing XRP has seen no meaningful rally despite legal clarity and ETF approvals. Some agree crypto’s “wild west” era is over, while others remain optimistic, citing long-term utility, institutional adoption. XRP community member lostintheoldworld has voiced sharp criticism at crypto influencers, accusing them of misleading retail holders with false assurances about the end of the XRP lawsuit and the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to the post, influencers repeatedly promised that both events would act as catalysts for a massive price surge, yet the reality has been disappointing. “All these influencers that get paid by us peasants clicking on them reassured us every day that when the XRP lawsuit ended, we would fly to the moon,” the member wrote, adding that predictions of ETF inflows followed by a sell-off have not played out. No Pre-Gains Despite ETFs and Legal Victory The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs stretched over four and a half years before finally being resolved. Many in the XRP community believed that a favorable outcome would remove a key barrier to institutional adoption and unlock a major rally. However, lostintheoldworld pointed out that XRP’s price action has remained stagnant. “With the lawsuit ended… no gains,” the post read, highlighting the absence of any pre-ETF rally or post-lawsuit momentum. Also Read: Breaking: Ripple and Securitize Integrate RLUSD for Liquidity in BUIDL and VBILL Tokenized Funds All these influencers that get paid by us peasants clicking on them reinsured us every day that when the xrp lawsuit ended we would fly to the moon. They also said that when ETFs go live there would be a massive inflow beforehand and then a sell-off. So far, no pregains for the… — lostintheoldworld (@gtfohxrp569) September 23, 2025 The post also declared the bull run effectively over, with December 2024 marking the last true rally. A brief surge around the U.S. elections in November was described as the “last Bull Run,” suggesting that the market’s best days may already be behind it. This perspective reflects a broader sentiment among some crypto holders who feel the current market environment is far more regulated, less volatile, and less forgiving than in earlier years. Pushback From the Community Not all XRP holders agree with this bleak assessment. Some argue that the adoption of utility and institutional integration is still in its early stages, with ETFs, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlements still rolling out. One community member previously noted that the ETF era is a marathon, not a sprint, noting that Bitcoin ETFs also saw periods of inflows without immediate price gains before the broader impact became clear. Others stressed that Ripple’s partnerships with banks and payment providers represent long-term value drivers that retail investors often underestimate. Meanwhile, a more cautious group of investors has pointed to macroeconomic uncertainty and regulatory changes as key factors keeping markets subdued, while still maintaining faith in a future rebound. ‘Wild Wild West’ No More Closing with a stark assessment, lostintheoldworld declared that “the wild wild west of crypto is over.” The comment captures a belief that the era of unchecked speculation, influencer hype, and dramatic price explosions is giving way to a more institutionalized and regulated market, one where retail traders may struggle to replicate the exponential gains of past cycles. Still, with a divided community, the debate continues: is XRP’s future one of quiet consolidation under institutional control, or is another wave of explosive growth still to come? Also Read: SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization The post XRP Holder Alleges Deceit, Says ‘The Wild West of Crypto Is Over’ – Here’s Why appeared first on 36Crypto. XRP holder lostintheoldworld criticized influencers for hyping the lawsuit resolution and ETF launches as moonshot catalysts. The post claims the bull cycle ended in late 2024, arguing XRP has seen no meaningful rally despite legal clarity and ETF approvals. Some agree crypto’s “wild west” era is over, while others remain optimistic, citing long-term utility, institutional adoption. XRP community member lostintheoldworld has voiced sharp criticism at crypto influencers, accusing them of misleading retail holders with false assurances about the end of the XRP lawsuit and the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to the post, influencers repeatedly promised that both events would act as catalysts for a massive price surge, yet the reality has been disappointing. “All these influencers that get paid by us peasants clicking on them reassured us every day that when the XRP lawsuit ended, we would fly to the moon,” the member wrote, adding that predictions of ETF inflows followed by a sell-off have not played out. No Pre-Gains Despite ETFs and Legal Victory The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs stretched over four and a half years before finally being resolved. Many in the XRP community believed that a favorable outcome would remove a key barrier to institutional adoption and unlock a major rally. However, lostintheoldworld pointed out that XRP’s price action has remained stagnant. “With the lawsuit ended… no gains,” the post read, highlighting the absence of any pre-ETF rally or post-lawsuit momentum. Also Read: Breaking: Ripple and Securitize Integrate RLUSD for Liquidity in BUIDL and VBILL Tokenized Funds All these influencers that get paid by us peasants clicking on them reinsured us every day that when the xrp lawsuit ended we would fly to the moon. They also said that when ETFs go live there would be a massive inflow beforehand and then a sell-off. So far, no pregains for the… — lostintheoldworld (@gtfohxrp569) September 23, 2025 The post also declared the bull run effectively over, with December 2024 marking the last true rally. A brief surge around the U.S. elections in November was described as the “last Bull Run,” suggesting that the market’s best days may already be behind it. This perspective reflects a broader sentiment among some crypto holders who feel the current market environment is far more regulated, less volatile, and less forgiving than in earlier years. Pushback From the Community Not all XRP holders agree with this bleak assessment. Some argue that the adoption of utility and institutional integration is still in its early stages, with ETFs, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlements still rolling out. One community member previously noted that the ETF era is a marathon, not a sprint, noting that Bitcoin ETFs also saw periods of inflows without immediate price gains before the broader impact became clear. Others stressed that Ripple’s partnerships with banks and payment providers represent long-term value drivers that retail investors often underestimate. Meanwhile, a more cautious group of investors has pointed to macroeconomic uncertainty and regulatory changes as key factors keeping markets subdued, while still maintaining faith in a future rebound. ‘Wild Wild West’ No More Closing with a stark assessment, lostintheoldworld declared that “the wild wild west of crypto is over.” The comment captures a belief that the era of unchecked speculation, influencer hype, and dramatic price explosions is giving way to a more institutionalized and regulated market, one where retail traders may struggle to replicate the exponential gains of past cycles. Still, with a divided community, the debate continues: is XRP’s future one of quiet consolidation under institutional control, or is another wave of explosive growth still to come? Also Read: SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization The post XRP Holder Alleges Deceit, Says ‘The Wild West of Crypto Is Over’ – Here’s Why appeared first on 36Crypto.

XRP Holder Alleges Deceit, Says ‘The Wild West of Crypto Is Over’ – Here’s Why

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 16:31
Fly Trade
FLY$0.0652-2.94%
Union
U$0.009985-7.53%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.39-5.41%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.06967-21.29%
GET
GET$0.005569-3.81%
XRP
XRP$2.8777+0.50%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-8.40%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2491-3.07%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003007+5.28%
  • XRP holder lostintheoldworld criticized influencers for hyping the lawsuit resolution and ETF launches as moonshot catalysts.
  • The post claims the bull cycle ended in late 2024, arguing XRP has seen no meaningful rally despite legal clarity and ETF approvals.
  • Some agree crypto’s “wild west” era is over, while others remain optimistic, citing long-term utility, institutional adoption.

XRP community member lostintheoldworld has voiced sharp criticism at crypto influencers, accusing them of misleading retail holders with false assurances about the end of the XRP lawsuit and the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).


According to the post, influencers repeatedly promised that both events would act as catalysts for a massive price surge, yet the reality has been disappointing.


“All these influencers that get paid by us peasants clicking on them reassured us every day that when the XRP lawsuit ended, we would fly to the moon,” the member wrote, adding that predictions of ETF inflows followed by a sell-off have not played out.


No Pre-Gains Despite ETFs and Legal Victory

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs stretched over four and a half years before finally being resolved. Many in the XRP community believed that a favorable outcome would remove a key barrier to institutional adoption and unlock a major rally.


However, lostintheoldworld pointed out that XRP’s price action has remained stagnant. “With the lawsuit ended… no gains,” the post read, highlighting the absence of any pre-ETF rally or post-lawsuit momentum.


Also Read: Breaking: Ripple and Securitize Integrate RLUSD for Liquidity in BUIDL and VBILL Tokenized Funds



The post also declared the bull run effectively over, with December 2024 marking the last true rally. A brief surge around the U.S. elections in November was described as the “last Bull Run,” suggesting that the market’s best days may already be behind it.


This perspective reflects a broader sentiment among some crypto holders who feel the current market environment is far more regulated, less volatile, and less forgiving than in earlier years.


Pushback From the Community

Not all XRP holders agree with this bleak assessment. Some argue that the adoption of utility and institutional integration is still in its early stages, with ETFs, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlements still rolling out.


One community member previously noted that the ETF era is a marathon, not a sprint, noting that Bitcoin ETFs also saw periods of inflows without immediate price gains before the broader impact became clear. Others stressed that Ripple’s partnerships with banks and payment providers represent long-term value drivers that retail investors often underestimate.


Meanwhile, a more cautious group of investors has pointed to macroeconomic uncertainty and regulatory changes as key factors keeping markets subdued, while still maintaining faith in a future rebound.


‘Wild Wild West’ No More

Closing with a stark assessment, lostintheoldworld declared that “the wild wild west of crypto is over.” The comment captures a belief that the era of unchecked speculation, influencer hype, and dramatic price explosions is giving way to a more institutionalized and regulated market, one where retail traders may struggle to replicate the exponential gains of past cycles.


Still, with a divided community, the debate continues: is XRP’s future one of quiet consolidation under institutional control, or is another wave of explosive growth still to come?


Also Read: SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization


The post XRP Holder Alleges Deceit, Says ‘The Wild West of Crypto Is Over’ – Here’s Why appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009953-11.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007-1.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+0.41%
Aster
ASTER$2.3673+38.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25289+7.27%
Core DAO
CORE$0.407-0.61%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00498+2.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates