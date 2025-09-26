XRP Ledger Expands with Spot ETFs, EVM Sidechain and Global Events in 2025

TLDR

XRP’s legal clarity led to the launch of institutional ETFs, increasing liquidity.

The EVM sidechain enabled 1,400 smart contracts within its first week of launch.

XRP’s total value locked hit $120 million in the first week post-EVM launch.

XRP Ledger hosted 19 global events in 2025, reflecting rising community enthusiasm.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has experienced an impressive transformation in 2025, emerging as a key player in the crypto space. After Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC came to an end, XRP’s status as a non-security opened the door for greater adoption and institutional involvement. The launch of spot XRP ETFs, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain, and global events marked this period of rapid growth and technological innovation for the network.

XRP’s Rise Following Legal Clarity

The resolution of Ripple’s long-standing legal dispute with the SEC has brought a sense of certainty to the XRP ecosystem. With the classification of XRP as a non-security, the legal cloud that once hindered its growth has dissipated. This clarity has allowed Ripple to introduce new financial products, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which were launched by well-known asset managers including Grayscale Investments and REX-Osprey.

The launch of these spot XRP ETFs has drawn significant attention from institutional investors, thereby increasing liquidity in the market. XRP’s improved legal status has facilitated broader acceptance across the United States, marking a major shift in both its market performance and institutional interest. The inclusion of XRP as a recognized asset class alongside established cryptocurrencies signals its growing legitimacy.

The Technological Breakthrough: EVM Sidechain

In 2025, XRP Ledger made a major leap forward with the introduction of its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain. This sidechain allows developers to deploy decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts from Ethereum onto the XRPL, offering a combination of high-speed transactions and low costs.

The launch of the EVM sidechain has significantly broadened the use cases of the XRP Ledger, attracting developers from the Ethereum ecosystem. In its first week, nearly 1,400 smart contracts were deployed, showcasing the immediate demand and success of the new infrastructure. The total value locked (TVL) in the XRPL’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem also surged to $120 million, underscoring the strong integration between the two blockchains.

The sidechain’s ability to bridge Ethereum’s smart contract functionality with XRPL’s efficiency has strengthened its position in the growing DeFi space. By offering lower transaction fees and faster processing times compared to Ethereum, the XRPL is becoming an increasingly attractive platform for developers and users alike.

A Year of Global Events and Expanding Community

In 2025, the XRP Ledger ecosystem hosted 19 events worldwide, from meetups to bootcamps and summits. These events, held in cities such as Seoul, Paris, and Greece, reflect the growing enthusiasm within the XRP community. The increased number of events signifies a broader adoption of the network and greater engagement from both developers and users.

As Ripple continues to build partnerships and expand its reach, these gatherings serve as opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. They also provide a platform for Ripple to showcase its technical advancements and encourage more developers to explore the XRPL’s capabilities. The ongoing development of the XRPL ecosystem, alongside its growing institutional adoption, indicates a positive outlook for its future.

Path to Long-Term Success

While XRP Ledger has made impressive strides in 2025, its long-term success will depend on several factors. Sustained utility, the migration of major institutional projects to the platform, and ongoing developer incentives will play crucial roles in maintaining the network’s growth.

The integration of real-world applications remains a critical aspect of the XRPL’s future. The successful deployment of the EVM sidechain and the launch of XRP ETFs are important milestones, but broader adoption across various industries is key for continued success. If XRP can maintain its technical edge and appeal to developers, it will likely solidify its place as a leading infrastructure in the crypto ecosystem.

As the XRP Ledger continues to evolve, its combination of legal clarity, technological innovation, and global community support positions it as a strong contender in the growing digital asset space.

