XRP Ledger Shows Minimal Environmental Impact, Study Reveals

TLDR

The XRP Ledger’s entire carbon footprint is equivalent to just one transatlantic flight.

Each XRP Ledger transaction consumes electricity comparable to powering an LED light for only one millisecond.

The network recorded annual emissions of just 63 tCO₂e, with each transaction producing 8.1 mgCO₂e.

XRP Ledger consumes 493,677 kWh of electricity annually, with each transaction using just 0.020 Wh.

XRP Ledger is the world’s first major carbon-neutral public blockchain, according to its official website.

According to recent data from an XRP Ledger dUNL Validator, the XRP Ledger’s environmental impact is minimal. New figures reveal that the entire network’s carbon footprint is equivalent to just one Boeing 747 transatlantic flight. Additionally, each transaction consumes electricity comparable to powering an LED light for a millisecond.

Minimal Environmental Impact of XRP Ledger

As of September 1st, the XRP Ledger recorded just 63 tCO₂e in annual emissions. Each transaction produced only 8.1 mgCO₂e. The network consumed 493,677 kWh of electricity annually, with each transaction using a mere 0.020 Wh. These numbers highlight the XRPL’s minimal environmental impact compared to traditional blockchain systems.

“The XRP Ledger is the world’s first major global carbon-neutral public blockchain,” the official website states. It focuses on being eco-friendly without compromising on security, decentralization, or scalability. XRP Ledger’s consensus mechanism eliminates the need for energy-intensive mining, reducing its carbon footprint significantly.

XRPL Carbon Offset and Real-World Assets Growth

XRP Ledger continues to show growth, particularly in real-world assets (RWAs), with a market cap reaching $131.6 million. This growth is attributed to new launches, including Ondo’s OUSG tokenized treasury fund and Guggenheim’s digital commercial paper. According to Messari, these developments were announced at XRPL Apex in Singapore.

Despite the positive RWA growth, the network saw a 41% decline in average daily active addresses, now at 75,200. New addresses fell by 46.2%, totaling 305,800. However, the total number of addresses increased by 4%, reaching 6.5 million.

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin performed well, rising 49% quarter-on-quarter to a $65.9 million market cap. This made RLUSD the largest stablecoin on the XRP Ledger. Additionally, NFTs saw a resurgence, with a nearly 227% increase in daily transactions, driven by a surge in minting activity under the XLS-20 standard.

