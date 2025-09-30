XRP Ledger Veteran Nik Bougalis Jumps to Algorand as CTO

A significant shift in the blockchain talent landscape has occurred, with former leading XRP Ledger engineer Nik Bougalis officially taking the role of Chief Technology Officer at the Algorand Foundation. The move concludes speculation about his post-Ripple career, bringing a decade of experience from one of the crypto industry’s most active and scrutinized projects, the …
