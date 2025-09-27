XRP could crash to $2.08 – liquidation risks loom large. Expert predicts 24% drop for XRP, prepare for major losses. XRP traders brace for potential plunge to $2.08, experts warn. XRP investors may be facing a turbulent ride ahead, as recent analysis indicates the cryptocurrency could experience a sharp decline. According to EGRAG CRYPTO, XRP might drop by as much as 24%, potentially crashing to as low as $2.08. This predicted fall is stirring concern among traders, particularly those holding leveraged positions, as the market braces for significant volatility. The analysis highlights two major incidents from earlier in the year when XRP experienced considerable drops. In April 2025, XRP saw a 24% dip, followed by another 13% drop in June. These movements have set the stage for a potential 18.5% average decline, which would bring XRP’s price to $2.21. XRP Price Could Crash to $2.08 – Here’s What You Need to Know About the Drop

By: Coinstats
2025/09/27 21:00
  • XRP could crash to $2.08 – liquidation risks loom large.
  • Expert predicts 24% drop for XRP, prepare for major losses.
  • XRP traders brace for potential plunge to $2.08, experts warn.

XRP investors may be facing a turbulent ride ahead, as recent analysis indicates the cryptocurrency could experience a sharp decline. According to EGRAG CRYPTO, XRP might drop by as much as 24%, potentially crashing to as low as $2.08. This predicted fall is stirring concern among traders, particularly those holding leveraged positions, as the market braces for significant volatility.


The analysis highlights two major incidents from earlier in the year when XRP experienced considerable drops. In April 2025, XRP saw a 24% dip, followed by another 13% drop in June. These movements have set the stage for a potential 18.5% average decline, which would bring XRP’s price to $2.21.


Liquidation Fears and Bearish Sentiment

The possibility of a 24% drop to $2.08 is causing alarm among traders who entered positions around the $3 mark. A decline to this level could lead to panic selling, especially for those new to the market. The situation becomes even more concerning for leveraged traders, who risk liquidation if prices fall sharply. These traders, unable to cover their positions, could set off a chain reaction of sell-offs, accelerating the price decline.


A more moderate 13% drop, bringing XRP to $2.37, also raises the possibility of a major liquidation event. However, the most likely scenario according to the expert is the 18.5% average drop, which places XRP at $2.21. This could trigger a series of aggressive liquidations, particularly affecting traders who are still holding long positions.


Critical Support Level to Watch

EGRAG CRYPTO’s analysis also points to a crucial support level at $1.90. If XRP falls below this threshold on the 3-day timeframe, the market could signal a bearish reversal. Such a move would suggest that the upward trend is over, and the potential top for XRP may have already been reached.


While the market has shown some resilience in the past, the expert suggests that if this critical support is breached, it could mean a prolonged downtrend for XRP.


The XRP community remains cautious as the market continues to face downward pressure. Investors are advised to keep a close eye on these key price levels and be prepared for potential price movements in the coming days.


