XRP Price Prediction Holds Around $2.80 While PayFi Token Remittix Is Framed For A 20–40x Breakout

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 22:01
XRP
XRP$2.9484-1.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01277-1.76%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03599-1.09%
Flux
FLUX$0.208+0.82%

The crypto market remains in flux, with the XRP price  continuing to center around the $2.80 mark. Traders are watching closely to see if XRP can push higher or risk slipping further. Yet while Ripple’s asset treads water, Remittix has stolen the conversation with analysts framing it as a PayFi token priced at $0.1050 per token, that could deliver a 20–40x breakout. This shift has drawn fresh investor attention as momentum builds around upcoming listings and product launches.

XRP Price Around $2.80

Source: TradingView

The XRP price prediction has become one of the most debated subjects in the altcoin market. Currently trading at $2.88, XRP has been holding its fragile base above $2.84 support while testing the short-term resistance zone near $2.92–$2.93. On-chain flows point to inflows of $9.28 million on September 8, the first significant rise in weeks, indicating re-accumulation.

Momentum signals indicate cautious optimism. RSI stands at 59 and is performing well, whereas MACD is flattening, showing the possibility of a trend change. If XRP manages to surpass the $2.93 level decisively, the path to $3.20 will be open. But if the $2.80 zone gives way, the next stop could be $2.70, leaving traders on edge.

Remittix Attracts Whales With 20–40x Speculation

While the XRP price prediction suggests sideways pressure, whales have started to shift toward Remittix, which has raised over $24.5 million through the sale of 651 million tokens at $0.1050 each. With its PayFi focus, Remittix is pitched as a rare growth opportunity in 2025, blending utility with speed and accessibility. Analysts believe this is why it has been dubbed by some as the next XRP.

Here are some fresh reasons traders see Remittix as a standout contender:

  • Backed by strong community-driven social metrics with rising X/Twitter mentions
  • Strategic partnerships in the pipeline for banking and fintech integration
  • Mobile wallet beta launch set for September 15, promising real-world adoption
  • Further centralized exchange listings reveal expected once the $25M milestone is cleared
  • $250,000 giveaway campaign active, boosting both awareness and early user traction

Why The Spotlight Is Moving From XRP To Remittix

The XRP price prediction offers modest upside near-term, but limited inflows show hesitation among large players. By contrast, Remittix has quickly become a magnet for speculation with clear timelines, growing adoption, and credible 20–40x upside potential. For investors looking beyond consolidation, Remittix is positioning itself not just as another token but as the PayFi altcoin narrative of 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that the U.S. federal court made a final default judgment on the My
Union
U$0.01096+1.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016463-3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-10.91%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 13:21
Share
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

The heat of the primary market has decreased; in Q1 2025, venture capital funds in the AI industry were nearly US$20 billion, while US crypto venture capital financing in the same period was only US$861 million.
B
B$0.5942-4.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1501+14.66%
Share
PANews2025/03/17 09:24
Share
Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the address marked as “Cork Protocol Attacker 2” on the chain has transferred 1,410 ETH (worth approximately US$3.4 million) to
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-10.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,291.77-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein