XRP Price Prediction Holds Around $2.80 While PayFi Token Remittix Is Framed For A 20–40x Breakout

The crypto market remains in flux, with the XRP price continuing to center around the $2.80 mark. Traders are watching closely to see if XRP can push higher or risk slipping further. Yet while Ripple’s asset treads water, Remittix has stolen the conversation with analysts framing it as a PayFi token priced at $0.1050 per token, that could deliver a 20–40x breakout. This shift has drawn fresh investor attention as momentum builds around upcoming listings and product launches.

XRP Price Around $2.80

Source: TradingView

The XRP price prediction has become one of the most debated subjects in the altcoin market. Currently trading at $2.88, XRP has been holding its fragile base above $2.84 support while testing the short-term resistance zone near $2.92–$2.93. On-chain flows point to inflows of $9.28 million on September 8, the first significant rise in weeks, indicating re-accumulation.

Momentum signals indicate cautious optimism. RSI stands at 59 and is performing well, whereas MACD is flattening, showing the possibility of a trend change. If XRP manages to surpass the $2.93 level decisively, the path to $3.20 will be open. But if the $2.80 zone gives way, the next stop could be $2.70, leaving traders on edge.

Remittix Attracts Whales With 20–40x Speculation

While the XRP price prediction suggests sideways pressure, whales have started to shift toward Remittix, which has raised over $24.5 million through the sale of 651 million tokens at $0.1050 each. With its PayFi focus, Remittix is pitched as a rare growth opportunity in 2025, blending utility with speed and accessibility. Analysts believe this is why it has been dubbed by some as the next XRP.

Here are some fresh reasons traders see Remittix as a standout contender:

Backed by strong community-driven social metrics with rising X/Twitter mentions



Strategic partnerships in the pipeline for banking and fintech integration



Mobile wallet beta launch set for September 15, promising real-world adoption



Further centralized exchange listings reveal expected once the $25M milestone is cleared



$250,000 giveaway campaign active, boosting both awareness and early user traction



Why The Spotlight Is Moving From XRP To Remittix

The XRP price prediction offers modest upside near-term, but limited inflows show hesitation among large players. By contrast, Remittix has quickly become a magnet for speculation with clear timelines, growing adoption, and credible 20–40x upside potential. For investors looking beyond consolidation, Remittix is positioning itself not just as another token but as the PayFi altcoin narrative of 2025.

