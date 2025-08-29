XRP Price Prediction: XRP Entering ‘Full Porting’ Phase, Eyes Another Breakout

XRP is trading under $3 now, but an analyst sees a breakout brewing from a triangular structure.

Bitcoin’s liquidity spillover is pushing altcoins, with XRP chart cycles hinting at a steep climb ahead.

Raoul Pal, CEO of Global Macro Investor, has turned his attention to XRP, stating the token is now shifting into what he describes as a “full porting” stage. His analysis comes as altcoins begin to attract capital after Bitcoin’s retreat from its record levels.

Pal compared the crypto market to a “waiting room” where assets exit at different times. Ethereum, which climbed 72% since July and temporarily hit a new all-time high before falling, has already entered growth. He also mentioned Solana, Sui, and XRP are next to follow soon.

In July 2025, XRP gained 35% before losing momentum. The cryptocurrency slipped 4.98% in August, trading just under $3. Despite this correction, Pal believes XRP is stepping out of its consolidation phase and heading toward higher levels that may bring another phase of gains.

Bitcoin recently touched $124,000 before a correction diverted investor focus towards altcoins. Previous cycles suggest this rotation has a history of fueling broader altcoin upswings, and XRP is an ideal beneficiary. Pal pointed out the similarity between current conditions and previous trends.

XRP Historical Patterns Signal Breakout Potential

Pal provided a long-term XRP weekly chart that dates back to 2014. He indicated repeated patterns of consolidation inside triangular and wedge formations that proceeded into strong rallies. The first such event occurred in early 2017 after nearly three years of compaction. That move took XRP all the way to its all-time high at $3.3 in January of 2018.

Following that, a long-term correction continued until mid-2020, and the price was stuck in a falling wedge. A breakout at the year-end sent the cryptocurrency to $1.96 by April of 2021. Another consolidation from 2021 till the end of 2024 concluded with an upward movement in November of 2024, breaking through $1, $2, and $3.

Source: X

Presently, the token trades within a tighter triangular pattern resembling a pennant. If XRP breaks out above the higher band, it would confirm the continuation of the late-2024 breakout. Failing to maintain this pattern, however, could drive prices down towards $1.7–$2.

Broader Liquidity Cycle Backs Altcoins

In addition, Pal correlated the movement of Bitcoin with the global M2 money supply. He observed a twelve-week lag phase in which increases in liquidity first flow into Bitcoin before spilling into altcoins. He warned the investors not to look for short-term predictions but a long-term cycle.

He added that global liquidity is healthy, and the United States, China, Japan, and Europe all roll over enormous debt and keep monetary conditions loose. He also pointed out regulatory changes, sovereign adoption, and Wall Street’s growing crypto holdings as spurs for another growth phase.

Pal argued the current condition resembles 2017, the year of the previous notable altcoin explosion. He forecasts that this bull run can extend into early or even mid-2026 based on sustained injections of liquidity.

Pal said that the cycle’s growth phase kicked off in August 2024 and is picking up momentum. He calls this phase the “banana zone,” suggesting the steepest part of the climb still lies ahead. If history repeats, XRP’s “full porting” entry may prepare the token for another sustained breakout.

