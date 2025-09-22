The post XRP Price Target Of $19.20 Within Six Months Still In Play, Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO has reiterated a high-beta roadmap for XRP, arguing that chart structure and pattern symmetry could propel the token to roughly $19.20 within the next six months—while specifying a precise model target of $19.27. XRP Explosion Ahead? In a September 21 video address, he framed the move as a classic continuation sequence following a run at all-time highs and a corrective “falling wedge” that has now been retraced. “I think something like this is what you’re going to see once again… this actually could take you to that $19.27 mark,” he said, adding that his “price prediction remains the same.” The crux of the thesis is historical rhyme and pattern logic. “Just like 2017, we ran into an all-time high… and essentially, we are pulling back in and around it,” the analyst said, describing the pullback as a falling wedge—a structure he classifies as continuation when it appears in an uptrend. “The falling wedge has been completed. You have run or retraced the entire wedge… Since we engulfed that and made a target, we have now been pulling back once more, again, in the form of a falling wedge.” In his view, this sets up an “engulfment of the entire pullback… and then leads to continuation.” He also points to a potential cup-and-handle spanning the current cycle, cautioning that its measured-move objective would sit “significantly higher than $19.27,” but that his public focus is the nearer six-month path. “It’s a reliable pattern. It’s really a story of trend continuation,” he said, emphasizing that when assets “break into new all-time highs, typically they continue and will actually reach that target.” The timeline he outlines runs roughly through late March 2026. The $19.27 waypoint is not new for ALLINCRYPTO. He has repeatedly telegraphed that objective across social channels in recent… The post XRP Price Target Of $19.20 Within Six Months Still In Play, Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO has reiterated a high-beta roadmap for XRP, arguing that chart structure and pattern symmetry could propel the token to roughly $19.20 within the next six months—while specifying a precise model target of $19.27. XRP Explosion Ahead? In a September 21 video address, he framed the move as a classic continuation sequence following a run at all-time highs and a corrective “falling wedge” that has now been retraced. “I think something like this is what you’re going to see once again… this actually could take you to that $19.27 mark,” he said, adding that his “price prediction remains the same.” The crux of the thesis is historical rhyme and pattern logic. “Just like 2017, we ran into an all-time high… and essentially, we are pulling back in and around it,” the analyst said, describing the pullback as a falling wedge—a structure he classifies as continuation when it appears in an uptrend. “The falling wedge has been completed. You have run or retraced the entire wedge… Since we engulfed that and made a target, we have now been pulling back once more, again, in the form of a falling wedge.” In his view, this sets up an “engulfment of the entire pullback… and then leads to continuation.” He also points to a potential cup-and-handle spanning the current cycle, cautioning that its measured-move objective would sit “significantly higher than $19.27,” but that his public focus is the nearer six-month path. “It’s a reliable pattern. It’s really a story of trend continuation,” he said, emphasizing that when assets “break into new all-time highs, typically they continue and will actually reach that target.” The timeline he outlines runs roughly through late March 2026. The $19.27 waypoint is not new for ALLINCRYPTO. He has repeatedly telegraphed that objective across social channels in recent…

XRP Price Target Of $19.20 Within Six Months Still In Play, Says Analyst

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 16:19
Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO has reiterated a high-beta roadmap for XRP, arguing that chart structure and pattern symmetry could propel the token to roughly $19.20 within the next six months—while specifying a precise model target of $19.27.

XRP Explosion Ahead?

In a September 21 video address, he framed the move as a classic continuation sequence following a run at all-time highs and a corrective “falling wedge” that has now been retraced. “I think something like this is what you’re going to see once again… this actually could take you to that $19.27 mark,” he said, adding that his “price prediction remains the same.”

The crux of the thesis is historical rhyme and pattern logic. “Just like 2017, we ran into an all-time high… and essentially, we are pulling back in and around it,” the analyst said, describing the pullback as a falling wedge—a structure he classifies as continuation when it appears in an uptrend.

“The falling wedge has been completed. You have run or retraced the entire wedge… Since we engulfed that and made a target, we have now been pulling back once more, again, in the form of a falling wedge.” In his view, this sets up an “engulfment of the entire pullback… and then leads to continuation.”

He also points to a potential cup-and-handle spanning the current cycle, cautioning that its measured-move objective would sit “significantly higher than $19.27,” but that his public focus is the nearer six-month path. “It’s a reliable pattern. It’s really a story of trend continuation,” he said, emphasizing that when assets “break into new all-time highs, typically they continue and will actually reach that target.” The timeline he outlines runs roughly through late March 2026.

The $19.27 waypoint is not new for ALLINCRYPTO. He has repeatedly telegraphed that objective across social channels in recent weeks, tying it to a multi-leg advance after consolidation at prior highs. “XRP’s chart [is] setting up for a next leg, which, over time, may be set to reach a price target of $19.27,” he wrote in one post amplifying the thesis to his followers. In earlier messaging, he framed the scenario as “price discovery” into the $19s if resistance continues to resolve.

At publication time on September 22, XRP trades near $2.80, implying that the analyst’s six-month objective would require on the order of a 6–7x advance from the current spot. The pair’s short-term context remains choppy after a multi-week range at the round-number handle.

Pattern mechanics are central to the call. In classical terms, a falling-wedge retrace that completes to its origin and then resolves upward often precedes trend continuation, while a cup-and-handle breakout seeks to clear prior highs on expanding participation.

The analyst’s near-dated map therefore hinges on two confirmations: maintaining the recent uptrend structure after the wedge retrace and securing a decisive breakout “once again” through resistance to re-enter price discovery. “We have spoken about how potentially this could be a major cup and handle,” he said. “We haven’t given you the price prediction on the back end of that… [but] I actually think that XRP… stands a pretty good chance of getting to the original price prediction that we gave of $19.27.”

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/xrp-news/xrp-price-target-19-20-six-months-still-in-play-analyst/

