XRP Treasury Firm VivoPower's Tembo Secures Energi Investment, Valuing $200 Million

PANews reported on August 18th that XRP treasury company VivoPower announced an agreement with Energi for a 51% stake in Tembo e-LV BV through a PIPE investment, with a total enterprise value of $200 million. This transaction will facilitate a merger between Tembo and Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 Limited, a special acquisition company (SPAC). The current priority is the filing of an F-4 registration statement. VivoPower will retain a significant stake in Tembo and has initiated the process of forming its board of directors prior to its IPO.

Earlier news, listed company VivoPower announced a strategic partnership with Flare and will deploy $100 million in XRP for institutional revenue management .