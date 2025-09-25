Yu Weiwen: Fixed Income and Currency Roadmap to be Released Today

PANews reported on September 25th that Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, announced the release of his fixed income and currencies roadmap today in his welcome address at the Hong Kong Fixed Income and Currency Forum. Looking ahead, Eddie stated that whether through new instruments such as tokenized bonds, integrating and embedding technology across platforms, regions, and asset classes, or meeting the growing demand for green and socially responsible investing, Hong Kong's goal is not only to develop the market but also to enhance its quality, resilience, and connectivity to ensure it supports innovation. He also emphasized that deepening liquidity and providing more effective risk management tools are equally important to ensure the robustness of our ecosystem in the face of global challenges.