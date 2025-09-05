Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

PANews reported on September 5th that Yunfeng Financial Group (376.HK) announced the appointment of Liang Xinjun as an independent non-executive director, effective September 5, 2025. Liang Xinjun, currently the Chairman and CEO of Xin Family Office, was a co-founder of Fosun Group and has investment experience in Web3, artificial intelligence, and other fields.
