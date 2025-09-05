Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

By: PANews
2025/09/05 20:23
PANews reported on September 5th that Yunfeng Financial Group (376.HK) announced the appointment of Liang Xinjun as an independent non-executive director, effective September 5, 2025. Liang Xinjun, currently the Chairman and CEO of Xin Family Office, was a co-founder of Fosun Group and has investment experience in Web3, artificial intelligence, and other fields.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
