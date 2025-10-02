Yunfeng Financial strategically invests in crypto life insurance company Anthea, establishing a Web3 financial services ecosystem.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to official news, Hong Kong-listed company Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) announced that it has successfully made a strategic investment in global cryptocurrency life insurance company Anthea Holding Limited and signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with it.
Anthea, a Bermuda-based cryptocurrency life insurance company that offers cryptocurrency-denominated life insurance products (such as crypto-savings life insurance), has received pre-approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) for an innovative long-term insurance business license.
The two parties will jointly explore growth opportunities in global cryptocurrency life insurance and apply blockchain technology to insurance compliance processes, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Yunfeng Financial stated that this collaboration is part of its vision to fully integrate into Web3 and build a next-generation Web3 financial services ecosystem.