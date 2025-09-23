Singapore, September 2025,, a globally trusted press release distribution service for blockchain, crypto, and Web3 projects, is set to participate in the highly anticipated TOKEN2049 Singapore Edition, taking place on October 1st and 2nd, 2025 at Marina Bay Sands. Known for its unparalleled ability to amplify stories worldwide, ZEX PR WIRE will use this platform [...] The post ZEX PR WIRE Empowers Blockchain Startups with PR Distribution at TOKEN2049 Singapore appeared first on Blockonomi.Singapore, September 2025,, a globally trusted press release distribution service for blockchain, crypto, and Web3 projects, is set to participate in the highly anticipated TOKEN2049 Singapore Edition, taking place on October 1st and 2nd, 2025 at Marina Bay Sands. Known for its unparalleled ability to amplify stories worldwide, ZEX PR WIRE will use this platform [...] The post ZEX PR WIRE Empowers Blockchain Startups with PR Distribution at TOKEN2049 Singapore appeared first on Blockonomi.

ZEX PR WIRE Empowers Blockchain Startups with PR Distribution at TOKEN2049 Singapore

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/23 23:43
Singapore, September 2025,, a globally trusted press release distribution service for blockchain, crypto, and Web3 projects, is set to participate in the highly anticipated TOKEN2049 Singapore Edition, taking place on October 1st and 2nd, 2025 at Marina Bay Sands. Known for its unparalleled ability to amplify stories worldwide, ZEX PR WIRE will use this platform to showcase how cutting-edge AI-driven distribution strategies are changing the way businesses communicate with global audiences.

TOKEN2049 Singapore is one of the most influential events in the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem. Bringing together founders, executives, policymakers, developers, and investors, the event serves as a global meeting point where ideas converge and partnerships are born. For ZEX PR WIRE, this is an opportunity to reinforce its mission of empowering crypto and fintech brands with distribution strategies that ensure visibility, engagement, and credibility in today’s digital-first economy.

A Catalyst for Web3 Conversations

In an industry where narratives move markets, ZEX PR WIRE has become the go-to press release distribution partner for hundreds of Web3 startups and established enterprises. At TOKEN2049 Singapore, the company will highlight how its model of strategic PR outreach—combined with AI-led audience targeting—gives businesses the power to break through noise and reach exactly the readers, investors, and partners they need.

Speaking about the participation, a ZEX PR WIRE spokesperson said:

“Our continued involvement in TOKEN2049 Singapore not only reflects our commitment to the blockchain ecosystem but also highlights the increasing importance of meaningful communications. With competition rising, visibility can no longer be left to chance. Through our press release distribution network, we ensure every project has the right platform to share its innovations with the world. From crypto media outlets to mainstream finance publications, ZEX PR WIRE connects brands with audiences that matter most.”

Why Presence at TOKEN2049 Matters

TOKEN2049 attracts global attention from every corner of the blockchain ecosystem. For ZEX PR WIRE, being present on such a prestigious stage allows engagement with:

  • Innovative Web3 startups seeking visibility in competitive markets.
  • Investors and venture capitalists scouting for credible, well-publicized projects.
  • Mainstream and crypto journalists looking for trusted stories and press releases.
  • Partners and collaborators interested in PR distribution technologies.

This interaction helps shape narratives for the industry, ensuring press release distribution continues to evolve to match the expectations of fast-moving digital markets.

Secure Your Tickets Today!

Don’t wait—tickets are selling fast for this must-attend event. Use the Token2049 Singapore Promo Code “tb23790135-7129” to claim your 10% discount and secure your place at the forefront of blockchain innovation.

The Power of AI in Distribution

A major focus for ZEX PR WIRE in 2025 is its integration of artificial intelligence in PR distribution. Beyond simply sending releases to media outlets, the company leverages AI to identify ideal publication timing, audience segments, and geographic targeting. The end result is not just coverage, but measurable visibility that contributes to SEO, brand awareness, and lead generation.

This unique combination of classic trusted PR distribution and modern technology has positioned ZEX PR WIRE as a pioneer in the communications landscape for blockchain and fintech.

Shaping the Future of PR for Blockchain

As the blockchain industry grows more competitive, effective storytelling becomes vital. A token launch, partnership announcement, or product milestone requires visibility across multiple channels—crypto magazines, fintech blogs, business journals, and even mainstream economic outlets. ZEX PR WIRE ensures coverage opportunities across this spectrum, offering crypto-native companies the same level of communication sophistication typically reserved for large enterprises.

At TOKEN2049 Singapore, ZEX PR WIRE aims to educate startups and projects on:

  • Why press release distribution is non-negotiable in today’s PR strategies.
  • How media syndication and newswire services boost credibility and rankings.
  • The role of targeted distribution in ensuring stories are discoverable on search engines.
  • How to align PR campaigns with fundraising, token launches, and adoption milestones.

Invitation to Connect

With TOKEN2049 being not only a conference but a networking platform, ZEX PR WIRE invites attendees—ranging from founders and media professionals to investors and community builders—to connect at the event. Conversations will revolve around next-gen press release strategies, real-world case studies, and how enterprises can leverage PR to amplify their impact in global markets.

About ZEX PR WIRE

ZEX PR WIRE is a leading press release distribution and media syndication platform specializing in blockchain, cryptocurrency, fintech, and emerging technologies. Through its expansive global media network, AI-enhanced targeting, and search-engine-optimized publishing, the company delivers unmatched visibility to its clients. Trusted by over 200+ blockchain projects worldwide, ZEX PR WIRE empowers businesses to tell their stories with confidence and credibility.

For press inquiries or to schedule meetings at TOKEN2049 Singapore, please contact:
[email protected]
For any sales-related inquiries, please reach out to:
[email protected]

