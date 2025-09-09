Zhitong's stock dividend and rights issue in two days has surpassed FamilyMart in market value.

PANews reported on September 9th that Zhitong Technology (8932) saw strong stock prices, completing its rights and dividend payments in just two trading days. Its market capitalization has surpassed FamilyMart, making it a new focus in the capital market. The market generally believes that the driving force behind this move is Zhitong's "Bitcoin Capital Strategy," which was launched on August 8th.

By subscribing to convertible bonds from SORA (Asia Strategy), an international Web3 company, Zhitong leveraged the potential of Bitcoin's capitalization through both offensive and defensive strategies: upside gains from conversion to equity, and downside protection from debt with fixed interest payments. This is the first time a Taiwanese listed company has adopted a Bitcoin capitalization strategy, and is being hailed by the market as a "new era strategy for Taiwan."

Investors are optimistic that Zhitong will open a new chapter of valuation reassessment with the dual engines of "Bitcoin strategy + financial technology".