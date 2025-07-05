2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Maple SYRUP price eyes rebound as smart money piles in

Maple SYRUP price eyes rebound as smart money piles in

Maple Finance price rose by 1.50% on Friday, as on-chain data showed that smart money investors were buying the recent dip. Maple Finance (SYRUP) token climbed to $0.5365, slightly above this week’s low of $0.4912. It has surged over 520%…
Oasis
ROSE$0.02325-4.71%
Maple Finance
SYRUP$0.394-8.45%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004273+1.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447-5.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/05 03:32
Sanctioned Russian Giant Rostec Bypasses Banks with Tron-Based RUBx Stablecoin

Sanctioned Russian Giant Rostec Bypasses Banks with Tron-Based RUBx Stablecoin

Rostec, a major Russian state-owned defense conglomerate, has found a way to bypass traditional banking systems. It has revealed its intention to introduce its RUBx stablecoin alongside RT-Pay, a specialized platform designed for cryptocurrency-based transactions. The RUBx token, which maintains a 1:1 peg to the Russian ruble , will function on the TRON blockchain network. In a July 3 company statement , Rostec indicated that both the stablecoin and RT-Pay platforms would function as secure payment mechanisms for commercial entities and retail users. Russia’s state-owned conglomerate Rostec plans to launch a fiat-backed stablecoin called RUBx later this year, built on the Tron blockchain. RUBx will be pegged 1:1 to the Russian ruble and aims to drive ruble digitization through the RT‑Pay payment platform.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) July 4, 2025 Why the RUBx Stablecoin Could ‘Kill SWIFT’ for Russian Payments Despite US Sanctions Rostec asserts that the platform operates in full compliance with Russian regulatory frameworks, including Central Bank requirements and anti-money laundering protocols designed to prevent terrorist financing. “ Each RUBx token is supported by genuine ruble-denominated obligations. This backing is legally secured. The token maintains a one-to-one ratio with the actual ruble. We plan to launch the system within this year, with Rostec acting as the primary operator ,” stated Rostec Deputy General Director Alexander Nazarov. Rostec has operated under comprehensive US sanctions since June 2022, implemented following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. These restrictions, enforced by multiple nations, including the United States and European Union, target Rostec’s subsidiary companies and affiliated entities. The sanctions seek to limit Russia’s military production capacity and its capabilities in weapons manufacturing. Industry observers have characterized the RUBx stablecoin initiative as Russia’s strategic attempt to circumvent SWIFT , the international financial messaging system supervised by G-10 central banks, including the United States. This interpretation gains credibility given that Russia’s Central Bank has explicitly stated in recent years that its primary objective in developing a digital ruble is to provide Russian corporations and financial institutions with “independence from SWIFT.” Russia’s ‘Crypto Shift’: State-owned Firms Use Blockchain To Beat Dollar Dominance Regarding the forthcoming RUBx stablecoin, Rostec confirmed that the RT-Pay platform will integrate with existing banking infrastructure, allowing digital payment processing and interaction with external cryptocurrency wallets and smart contracts. The RUBx token, built on Justin Sun’s TRON blockchain , will have its source code made publicly available on GitHub and undergo verification and security auditing by CertiK, an independent international blockchain security firm. Russia also appears to be increasingly embracing cryptocurrency as a method to circumvent international sanctions. Recently, the Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg) announced it is collaborating with the Bank of Russia to assess digital asset-based payment solutions for grain export transactions. ⛔ Russia is exploring ways to use cryptocurrencies to settle grain export payments, as the country looks to bypass Western sanctions. #Russia #Crypto https://t.co/zCSTnCTLEJ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 2, 2025 Irina Zhachkina, RusAg’s First Deputy CEO, characterized cryptocurrencies as a “ practical alternative instrument ” for international payments, particularly as sanctions continue restricting Russia’s access to conventional financial systems. Russian grain exporters are facing mounting pressure from restrictions that affect logistics, shipping insurance, and access to the SWIFT banking network. These constraints have increasingly complicated Russian companies’ ability to conduct transactions in US dollars or euros. Both the RUBx stablecoin initiative and grain settlement mechanisms build upon Russia’s previous experience utilizing cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) for oil trade settlements with China and India . 🌎 China and Russia are reportedly using Bitcoin to settle energy trades, marking a significant shift in global trade dynamics and de-dollarization. #Bitcoin #Energy https://t.co/UVJDN4rZSv — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 10, 2025 State-owned enterprises are also simultaneously developing proprietary blockchain services. For example, in March, Gazprom, Russia’s majority-state-owned energy giant, launched a series of tradable blockchain-powered “digital financial assets” (DFAs) . Similarly, Rostelecom, Russia’s largest telecommunications and digital services provider, issued two proprietary DFAs on the Moscow Exchange earlier that month. Additionally, Russia appears to be leveraging cryptocurrency and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) as countermeasures against international sanctions. In May, Russian media outlet RBC reported that the central bank had established regulatory guidelines governing the use of cryptocurrency by Russian firms in international trade agreements. These regulations specify that digital currencies “must not be associated with securities issued by hostile issuers” and emphasize the necessity of engaging with projects that maintain a presence in “friendly countries.”
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020083+2.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017103-2.85%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13745+0.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.1557-0.92%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05303-5.43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/05 03:27
Solana captures 95% of tokenized stock trading volume in massive DeFi pivot

Solana captures 95% of tokenized stock trading volume in massive DeFi pivot

xStocks helped Solana achieve absolute dominance in trading volumes.
DeFi
DEFI$0.002028+1.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/05 03:11
One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all

One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all

RICH Miner launches smart cloud mining app with zero setup, letting anyone earn crypto daily with one-click activation. #sponsoredcontent
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004777-4.85%
RWAX
APP$0.004015+3.45%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5468-7.35%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07537-7.99%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/05 02:23
Turkish authorities block PancakeSwap in crackdown on crypto websites

Turkish authorities block PancakeSwap in crackdown on crypto websites

The decentralized exchange was one of 46 websites Turkey's financial regulator said would be blocked for residents.
Share
PANews2025/07/05 02:20
US Senator Lummis’s crypto tax relief plan fuels DeFi momentum: Finance Redefined

US Senator Lummis’s crypto tax relief plan fuels DeFi momentum: Finance Redefined

Increasing US regulatory clarity is enabling more traditional finance participants to seek out decentralized financial solutions.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10032+0.59%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002028+1.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 02:03
Macro Meets Crypto: Predicting Prices with CPI, Fed Rates & BTC Dominance

Macro Meets Crypto: Predicting Prices with CPI, Fed Rates & BTC Dominance

Institutional money has changed how crypto trades. Bitcoin and Ethereum now respond to economic news in ways that mirror traditional assets. Reports on the CPI, inflation, and interest rates move prices. This shift means macroeconomic indicators are no longer optional for crypto traders. They are part of the core playbook. This article explains how official data on inflation, central bank rates, and crypto-specific indicators like Bitcoin dominance can help anticipate market trends. The analysis draws on macro releases, crypto charts, and research from large trading desks. The goal is not to predict exact moves but to offer a practical guide to understanding how broader economic trends shape crypto performance. Inflation and Bitcoin: CPI’s Growing Grip on Crypto Inflation started rising sharply in early 2022. The Consumer Price Index , reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, reached nine percent year-over-year in June. Bitcoin fell six percent within three days of that release. Investors moved out of risk assets, expecting tighter financial conditions. This pattern continued through 2023 and 2024. When CPI came in lower than forecasts, Bitcoin often rebounded. For example, in November 2022, the month-over-month print was 0.1 percent against a forecast of 0.3 percent. Bitcoin gained nearly four percent within two days. CPI for all items rises 0.1% in May; shelter up #BLSData https://t.co/dJyJeKmvth — BLS-Labor Statistics (@BLS_gov) June 11, 2025 This repeated reaction suggests Bitcoin now trades more like tech stocks. It does not act like a hedge against inflation in the short term. Instead, it follows interest rate expectations. If inflation readings push the Federal Reserve toward cuts, traders often rotate into crypto. If inflation jumps, traders exit fast. CPI for May 2025 showed price growth slowing toward the Federal Reserve’s target. If that trend continues, investors may add risk again. However, if energy costs or wages lift inflation above forecasts, expectations may shift back toward tightening. Traders will likely adjust positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum based on these releases. CPI releases now act as drivers of short-term price direction. Fed Rates and Ethereum: Liquidity Cycles in Action The Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March 2022. That cycle lasted until mid-2023, with the target range reaching 5.25 to 5.5 percent. Each increase indicated tighter liquidity. Ethereum often fell in the days following these announcements, mirroring declines in growth-focused equities. Ethereum Price 2022 (Source: CoinMarketCap) Ethereum’s sensitivity to rate decisions became clear in several key moments. After the June 2022 hike of 75 basis points, ETH dropped by over eight percent within 48 hours. The same pattern repeated in September. By contrast, when the Fed paused in July 2023, ETH rebounded by nearly five percent over the next three trading sessions. However, one exception came in March 2023. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered panic in financial markets. The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points but indicated it might stop soon. That shift helped ETH recover as it climbed from under $1,400 to over $1,800 within three weeks. These events show Ethereum’s link to monetary policy. Rate hikes tighten conditions and push ETH down. Pauses or signs of easing often lead to sharp rebounds. Ethereum trades like a proxy for risk appetite in a liquidity-driven market. Bitcoin Dominance: Crypto’s Own Macro Gauge Bitcoin dominance tracks the percentage of total crypto market value held in Bitcoin. When dominance rises, it often reflects a retreat to safety. During periods of macro tightening, investors reduce exposure to smaller tokens and move capital into Bitcoin. This behavior mirrors broader risk-off patterns. U.S. Interest Rate 2015-2025 (Federal Reserve Bank) From late 2021 through 2022, Bitcoin dominance climbed from under 40 percent to nearly 48 percent. That move came during sharp inflation spikes, and a series of Fed rate increases as the market pulled back from speculative assets. Dominance rose again in mid-2023, just before the Fed indicated a pause, and fell shortly after. This pattern supports a familiar cycle. In early risk-on phases, Bitcoin leads. Once it stabilizes, capital rotates into Ethereum, then into altcoins with lower market value. Drops in dominance often mark the beginning of these rotations. The index can act as a sign of changing sentiment within the market. Bitcoin dominance reflects how crypto investors respond to broader economic shifts. It can function like a barometer—trending upward when uncertainty grows and falling when conditions favor higher risk exposure. Institutional Macro Forecasts and the Next 90 Days Institutional research over the past year has increasingly tied macro indicators to digital asset performance. In an October 2024 report, Crypto.com Research stated: “Economic growth may generally indicate a more favourable environment for cryptocurrencies, but the impact will vary depending on other market conditions.” They noted that “increasing correlation between traditional markets and cryptocurrencies means that stock market performance may potentially provide valuable insights into potential crypto trends.” Looking ahead, the next 90 days include several macro events that could affect crypto direction. The July CPI data is due on August 12, with consensus forecasting a YoY increase of 2.8 percent. The next FOMC meeting is on September 17, where markets currently price a 25 basis point cut. The August nonfarm payroll report (due September 6) and Q2 GDP revision (August 29) also stand out as volatility triggers. These dates offer key decision points. A lower CPI print could reinforce Fed easing expectations and push capital into risk assets. On the other hand, a stronger-than-expected payroll may reduce those expectations. ETF-related flows and crypto-native reactions will likely hinge on these cues, reinforcing the case that macro indicators now drive the broader crypto narrative. Conclusion: A Macro-Informed Strategy Macroeconomic indicators now play a measurable role in shaping the crypto market direction. Inflation data, central bank policy , and internal metrics like Bitcoin dominance have shown clear relationships with past price shifts in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. These signs, when aligned, can offer a grounded framework for interpreting future moves. While no model captures every turn, tracking CPI releases, FOMC decisions, and market reactions allows for more informed positioning. Macro data will not replace crypto-native analysis, but it adds a broader context that is becoming harder to ignore. Keeping an economic calendar in view may prove as useful as any technical chart.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4613-3.95%
SIX
SIX$0.01931-3.49%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.0087-1.91%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14888-1.31%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/05 02:00
Trump’s crypto project WLFI faces its first real decentralization stress test

Trump’s crypto project WLFI faces its first real decentralization stress test

A governance vote to make WLFI tokens tradable is underway and will reveal whether the project is truly community-driven. But the bigger question is whether early backers are ready to cash in, or hold tight, as the team’s holdings remain…
READY
READY$0.002777-4.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.634-2.60%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004812-5.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/05 01:50
Ripple (XRP) Holders Achieve Financial Freedom by Starting Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining Machines through Blockchain Cloud Mining

Ripple (XRP) Holders Achieve Financial Freedom by Starting Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining Machines through Blockchain Cloud Mining

A cross-chain revolution of crypto assets, how to use XRP to open the passive income channel of DOGE mining machines? In 2025, the crypto world will usher in an unprecedented era of integration. The token ecosystem that used to be independent is now reconstructing the user participation model with the synergy of technology and platform. In this wave, XRP holders have found a new path to wealth: through the Blockchain Cloud Mining platform, they can easily activate Dogecoin (DOGE) mining machines to achieve daily passive income and asset growth. Since its birth, XRP has been known for its efficient and low-cost cross-border payment network. The rapid expansion of RippleNet, especially in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, has built a strong payment channel, making XRP the preferred bridge asset for financial institutions. However, the way ordinary users hold XRP has long been based on “hoarding coins + waiting for increases”, lacking daily cash flow. This is in sharp contrast to the way Meme coins such as DOGE obtain daily income through community-driven and mining machine mining. One of its most disruptive innovations is that it supports users to use XRP as a means of payment to start DOGE mining machines. Behind this mechanism is the deep integration of the BlockchainCloudMining platform and Ripple partners – through smart contracts to identify XRP transfers and automatically allocate the corresponding DOGE mining machine computing power, making cross-ecological collaboration a reality. Why Do Global Users Choose BlockchainCloudMining? Among many cloud mining platforms, BlockchainCloudMining can rise rapidly due to its extreme polishing in details and careful design of user experience: ⦁ Register to get $12 instant reward . ⦁ High profit level and daily dividends. ⦁ No other service fees or management fees. ⦁ The platform supports more than 9 cryptocurrencies for settlement, such as DOGE , BTC , ETH , SOL, USDC , USDT , XRP , LTC and BCH. ⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. ⦁ McAfee® Security . Cloudflare® Security . 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support. BlockChainCloudMining Solves This Problem – How to Mine Easily with One Click? Step 1: Sign up for an account In this case, we chose BlockChainCloudMining as our cloud mining service provider. Go to the service provider of your choice to register and create a new account. BlockChainCloudMining offers a simple registration process, just enter your email address and create an account to participate. After registration, users can start mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies immediately. Step 2: Purchase a mining contract Currently, BlockChainCloudMining offers a variety of mining contracts, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can earn more income by participating in the following contracts: ⦁ New User Experience Contract : Investment amount: $100, contract period 2 days, total income: $100 + $6. ⦁ WhatsMiner M66S : Investment amount: $500, contract period 7 days, total income: $500 + $45.5. ⦁ WhatsMiner M60 : Investment amount: $1000, contract period 14 days, total income: $1000 + $196. ⦁ Bitcoin Miner S21+ : Investment amount: $3000, contract period 20 days, total income: $3000 + $900. ⦁ ALPH Miner AL1 : Investment amount: $10,000, contract period 35 days, total income: $10,000 + $5,950. ⦁ ANTSPACE HK3 ：Investment amount: $33,000, contract period 40 days, total income: $33,000 + $26,400. You can get income the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts . (The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts, for more contract details, please log in to the official website of Blockchaincloudmining.com) Conclusion: Cross-ecological Collaboration Opens a New Chapter of Digital Wealth When XRP becomes the “key” of DOGE mining machine, it means that the barriers between assets are being broken. In the future, any of your mainstream currencies may be the “start-up capital” to another ecosystem. BlockchainCloudMining provides standardized interfaces, safe and clear contract mechanisms, and a globally supported green computing network for this collaboration. It not only serves technical novices, but also empowers senior players. For XRP holders, the real value release does not only happen when the price rises, but starts from the moment when XRP “works for you” every day. Financial freedom may be hidden in this seemingly inconspicuous path. Visit the official website of BlockchainCloudMining.com now or consult the platform: [email protected]. Use your XRP to start the first step of DOGE mining machine and embark on your own path of digital wealth.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07537-7.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19451-6.98%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14888-1.31%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3528-3.42%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/05 01:29
Stablecoin banks like Erebor could inherit DeFi’s weakest links, says Web3 security firm

Stablecoin banks like Erebor could inherit DeFi’s weakest links, says Web3 security firm

Stablecoins are becoming a key link between DeFi and banking. However, this integration introduces risk.
Wink
LIKE$0.008922-7.26%
Chainlink
LINK$15.78-4.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002028+1.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/05 00:37

Trending News

More

Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation