Fed Chairman Powell: U.S. is not in recession

PANews June 24 news, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The United States is not in a recession. The Atlanta Fed's GDP model does not show signs of a U.S. recession. Inflation
PANews2025/06/24 22:18
Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors. Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4%…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 22:04
Lumia integrates modular cross-chain infrastructure through Avail collaboration

Real-world asset tokenization platform Lumia is integrating Avail into its on-chain infrastructure, marking a shift from siloed blockchains to a modular, interoperable infrastructure. According to a press release received by crypto.news, the collaboration will integrate the Avail Stack infrastructure into…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 22:02
Merlin BTC staking first vault was filled within 27 minutes, the official plan is to increase the quota

PANews reported on June 24 that after Merlin Chain launched the BTC staking function, the first 50 BTC Vaults were fully subscribed within 27 minutes. The official said that in
PANews2025/06/24 21:57
SharpLink Gaming spent $30.67 million to increase its holdings by 12,207 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 188,478 ETH

PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) announced that it would increase its total Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings to 188,478 .
PANews2025/06/24 21:54
Leading coin to watch as Ethereum and Bitcoin stall amid geopolitical tensions

Little Pepe gains traction as macro tensions shift investor focus from Bitcoin to emerging crypto projects. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/24 21:53
PEPE falters, Neo Pepe Coin sets new presale benchmark with DAO and gamified ecosystem

Neo Pepe raises over $2m in gamified presale, challenging Pepe Coin with DAO-driven governance and community rewards. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/24 21:50
Yuyuan Tantian: The run on stablecoins will become the spark that ignites a systemic financial crisis in the United States

PANews reported on June 24 that Yuyuan Tantian published an article titled "Is stablecoin a life-saving pill for the US dollar?", saying that on June 17, local time, the US
PANews2025/06/24 21:39
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and Nano Labs rose by more than 150%

PANews reported on June 24 that Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire, and U.S. stocks opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63%, the S&P 500 up 0.64%,
PANews2025/06/24 21:35
Fed's Hammack: Interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Hammark said: There is no urgent reason to cut interest rates at present, and as the Federal Reserve seeks clear guidance,
PANews2025/06/24 21:17

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.