2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin as DeFi Fuel: Altcoin Communities Mull BTC Reserves and Incentive Pools

Bitcoin as DeFi Fuel: Altcoin Communities Mull BTC Reserves and Incentive Pools

As publicly listed firms continue integrating bitcoin into their balance sheets, crypto communities like Cardano and Polkadot have discussed echoing this strategy, deploying the leading digital currency in their own operations. Altcoin Teams Eye Bitcoin for DeFi Power and Treasury Backing This week, the Polkadot community is weighing a proposal to gradually exchange 500,000 DOT […]
Bitcoin
BTC$112,132-1.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.008926-7.19%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00682-3.12%
Polkadot
DOT$3.48-3.22%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01106-1.42%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 01:32
Lightchain AI secures dev funding as Stellar seeks relevance in the crypto space

Lightchain AI secures dev funding as Stellar seeks relevance in the crypto space

As Stellar fights for relevance, Lightchain AI secures $21m and powers ahead with dev tools, grants, and strong momentum. #partnercontent
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.15-5.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1137-5.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/15 01:30
Bitcoin price eyes multi-year breakout as ETF inflows hit $1.3 billion

Bitcoin price eyes multi-year breakout as ETF inflows hit $1.3 billion

Currently, the Bitcoin price is holding steady above $105,000 on Saturday as exchange-traded funds data show investors bought Friday’s dip. Bitcoin (BTC) rose to $105,300, up by 2.4% from its lowest point on Friday, and 5% above this month’s lowest…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,132-1.12%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02309-4.54%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07668+1.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/15 01:15
946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay Drop

946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay Drop

At block height 901,152 on Friday, the Bitcoin network logged its 12th difficulty adjustment of the year, slipping a slight 0.45%, which lowered the difficulty to 126.41 trillion. The next day, Saturday, miners pushed the network’s computational power to yet another peak, eclipsing the previous high recorded last month. Difficulty Drops, Hashrate Soars, but Miners […]
Powerloom
POWER$0.01106-1.42%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0368+0.35%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 00:30
Brazil proposes to impose a uniform tax rate of 17.5% on cryptocurrency profits

Brazil proposes to impose a uniform tax rate of 17.5% on cryptocurrency profits

PANews reported on June 14 that according to CoinDesk, Brazil has canceled its long-standing tax exemption policy for cryptocurrency gains. According to the interim decree (Decree No. 1303), a uniform
GAINS
GAINS$0.02399-1.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 00:01
Here’s why Aerodrome Finance’s AERO token price is soaring

Here’s why Aerodrome Finance’s AERO token price is soaring

Aerodrome Finance’s token rallied this week and reached its highest point since May 9 ahead of Coinbase’s integration. Aerodrome Finance (AERO) price jumped to $0.7786, up 177% from its lowest level in March this year. This surge has brought its…
SphereX
HERE$0.000439+2.09%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002361+1.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01449-4.79%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$0.7373-4.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 23:30
Public Filing Shows Trump Raked in $57M in Digital Asset Related Profits

Public Filing Shows Trump Raked in $57M in Digital Asset Related Profits

Donald Trump reported tens of millions in income for 2024, including over $57 million tied to cryptocurrencies, according to his newly filed 2025 public financial disclosure. Trump Cashes In Big on Crypto and Name-Related Licensing Deals On June 13, U.S. President Donald Trump submitted his 2025 annual financial disclosure to the U.S. Office of Government […]
U
U$0.01104+0.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.565-2.71%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 23:20
Next week's macro outlook: The Israeli-Iranian missile war is fully escalating, and the "wartime market" of gold and crude oil may wipe out all shorts

Next week's macro outlook: The Israeli-Iranian missile war is fully escalating, and the "wartime market" of gold and crude oil may wipe out all shorts

PANews reported on June 14 that the conflict between Israel and Iran suddenly escalated on Friday. At the close of the day, commodities were the first to bear the brunt
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000025-19.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 23:14
A pre-mined address containing 2,000 ETH was activated after being dormant for nearly 10 years

A pre-mined address containing 2,000 ETH was activated after being dormant for nearly 10 years

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a dormant pre-mining address containing 2,000 ETH (US$5,063,918) has just been activated after 9.9 years of dormancy (these ETH
Ethereum
ETH$3,391.51-3.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 23:12
Bitcoin must upgrade or fall victim to quantum computing in 5 years

Bitcoin must upgrade or fall victim to quantum computing in 5 years

Unless Bitcoin upgrades its core cryptography in the next five years, the trust it has built over 16 years could be wiped out by a single quantum attack. Urgent upgrades
Core DAO
CORE$0.4565-4.41%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000517-0.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 23:03

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes