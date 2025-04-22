2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Interview with Offchain Labs co-founder Ed Felten: Having worked in academia and the White House, how he shapes Arbitrum’s future path from a long-term perspective

Interview with Offchain Labs co-founder Ed Felten: Having worked in academia and the White House, how he shapes Arbitrum’s future path from a long-term perspective

PANews exclusively interviewed Ed Felten, who shared in depth his journey from scientific research and policy to blockchain entrepreneurship, and discussed topics such as how Layer2 balances the development of the Ethereum ecosystem, the construction of Arbitrum's technological competitiveness, and the integration of AI and blockchain.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004887+1.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1141-5.23%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013648-6.16%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14864-1.47%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 14:27
Trading time: Risk assets rebound after Trump "shows weakness"; Standard Chartered Bank and Arthur Hayes are optimistic about BTC hitting $200,000

Trading time: Risk assets rebound after Trump "shows weakness"; Standard Chartered Bank and Arthur Hayes are optimistic about BTC hitting $200,000

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,317.25-0.92%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05276-5.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.588-2.11%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 13:05
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.23)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.23)

Ai meme is back
Memecoin
MEME$0.00183-5.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1141-5.23%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000884-0.59%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 10:25
A new standard for global money flows? A detailed look at Circle’s cross-border payment network CPN

A new standard for global money flows? A detailed look at Circle’s cross-border payment network CPN

Circle disrupts the outdated banking model by offering a stablecoin-powered, real-time, global payments alternative.
Share
PANews2025/04/23 08:14
Exclusive interview with Bybit founder Ben: Getting out of the impact of the hacker attack and sharing the secrets of rising against the trend

Exclusive interview with Bybit founder Ben: Getting out of the impact of the hacker attack and sharing the secrets of rising against the trend

"Beyond boundaries" is how Ben defines Bybit's development in the past two years. In mid-April, Bybit organized a CCCC content creator event in Bali, where Ben also shared Bybit's 7-year history, security upgrades, and innovative products. PANews Editor-in-Chief Tongtong was invited to serve as a mentor for the CCCC event and conducted an exclusive interview with Ben.
Share
PANews2025/04/22 19:29
Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

From DeSci to institutional-level DeFi, we have selected 10 early-stage projects that are worth your attention.
SUI Desci Agents
DESCI$0.000393+30.95%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000503-24.81%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01415-2.81%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002021+1.10%
Share
PANews2025/04/22 19:28
PA Daily | Spot gold hits $3,500/ounce; Upbit will list DEEP in the Korean won market

PA Daily | Spot gold hits $3,500/ounce; Upbit will list DEEP in the Korean won market

Analysis: Bitcoin breaks through the downward channel, breaking through the key resistance level of $90,000 becomes possible; Hyperlane: HYPER token claims will be open tonight at 20:00; Upbit will list DEEP in the Korean won market.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000025-19.35%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.129231-6.40%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199-0.01%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.38081-1.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01457-3.70%
Share
PANews2025/04/22 17:30
From soft candy to cryptocurrency, U.S.-listed company Upexi receives $100 million in cryptocurrency financing and bets on Solana

From soft candy to cryptocurrency, U.S.-listed company Upexi receives $100 million in cryptocurrency financing and bets on Solana

GSR, a well-known cryptocurrency trading and investment company, has made a private equity investment of up to $100 million in Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed consumer products company, betting on its upcoming comprehensive transformation of Solana’s financial strategy.
U
U$0.01107+0.18%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001507-0.85%
Share
PANews2025/04/22 16:17
Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

What we are experiencing now is not a market crash, but a structural rebalancing.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002047-1.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00793+2.45%
Share
PANews2025/04/22 15:00
Data review of the changes in TRUMP's major holdings in the past three months, 86.9% of major investors liquidated their positions, and some suffered a floating loss of more than 30 million US dollars

Data review of the changes in TRUMP's major holdings in the past three months, 86.9% of major investors liquidated their positions, and some suffered a floating loss of more than 30 million US dollars

Three months have passed. How are the profits and losses of the big investors now? What new changes have occurred in the distribution of TRUMP chips?
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033+0.42%
Major
MAJOR$0.15537-0.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00793+2.45%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.588-2.11%
Share
PANews2025/04/22 14:51

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say