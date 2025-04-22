MEXC Exchange
Interview with Offchain Labs co-founder Ed Felten: Having worked in academia and the White House, how he shapes Arbitrum’s future path from a long-term perspective
PANews exclusively interviewed Ed Felten, who shared in depth his journey from scientific research and policy to blockchain entrepreneurship, and discussed topics such as how Layer2 balances the development of the Ethereum ecosystem, the construction of Arbitrum's technological competitiveness, and the integration of AI and blockchain.
PANews
2025/04/23 14:27
Trading time: Risk assets rebound after Trump "shows weakness"; Standard Chartered Bank and Arthur Hayes are optimistic about BTC hitting $200,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/04/23 13:05
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.23)
Ai meme is back
PANews
2025/04/23 10:25
A new standard for global money flows? A detailed look at Circle’s cross-border payment network CPN
Circle disrupts the outdated banking model by offering a stablecoin-powered, real-time, global payments alternative.
PANews
2025/04/23 08:14
Exclusive interview with Bybit founder Ben: Getting out of the impact of the hacker attack and sharing the secrets of rising against the trend
"Beyond boundaries" is how Ben defines Bybit's development in the past two years. In mid-April, Bybit organized a CCCC content creator event in Bali, where Ben also shared Bybit's 7-year history, security upgrades, and innovative products. PANews Editor-in-Chief Tongtong was invited to serve as a mentor for the CCCC event and conducted an exclusive interview with Ben.
PANews
2025/04/22 19:29
Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects
From DeSci to institutional-level DeFi, we have selected 10 early-stage projects that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/04/22 19:28
PA Daily | Spot gold hits $3,500/ounce; Upbit will list DEEP in the Korean won market
Analysis: Bitcoin breaks through the downward channel, breaking through the key resistance level of $90,000 becomes possible; Hyperlane: HYPER token claims will be open tonight at 20:00; Upbit will list DEEP in the Korean won market.
PANews
2025/04/22 17:30
From soft candy to cryptocurrency, U.S.-listed company Upexi receives $100 million in cryptocurrency financing and bets on Solana
GSR, a well-known cryptocurrency trading and investment company, has made a private equity investment of up to $100 million in Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed consumer products company, betting on its upcoming comprehensive transformation of Solana’s financial strategy.
PANews
2025/04/22 16:17
Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?
What we are experiencing now is not a market crash, but a structural rebalancing.
PANews
2025/04/22 15:00
Data review of the changes in TRUMP's major holdings in the past three months, 86.9% of major investors liquidated their positions, and some suffered a floating loss of more than 30 million US dollars
Three months have passed. How are the profits and losses of the big investors now? What new changes have occurred in the distribution of TRUMP chips?
PANews
2025/04/22 14:51
