CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction (USD)

Get CRAT price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much CRAT could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of CRAT % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. CRAT Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, CRAT could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.03997 in 2026. CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, CRAT could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.041968 in 2027. CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, CRAT is projected to reach $ 0.044066 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, CRAT is projected to reach $ 0.046270 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of CRAT in 2030 is $ 0.048583, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of CRAT could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.079137. CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of CRAT could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.128907. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.03997 0.00%

2027 $ 0.041968 5.00%

2028 $ 0.044066 10.25%

2029 $ 0.046270 15.76%

2030 $ 0.048583 21.55%

2031 $ 0.051012 27.63%

2032 $ 0.053563 34.01%

2033 $ 0.056241 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.059053 47.75%

2035 $ 0.062006 55.13%

2036 $ 0.065106 62.89%

2037 $ 0.068362 71.03%

2038 $ 0.071780 79.59%

2039 $ 0.075369 88.56%

2040 $ 0.079137 97.99%

2050 $ 0.128907 222.51% Short Term CRAT Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.03997 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.039975 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.040008 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.040134 0.41% CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for CRAT on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.03997 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for CRAT, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.039975 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for CRAT, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.040008 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for CRAT is $0.040134 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current CRAT Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.03997 Price Change (24H) -2.55% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 206.95K Volume (24H) -- The latest CRAT price is $ 0.03997. It has a 24-hour change of -2.55%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 206.95K. Furthermore, CRAT has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --.

CRAT Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on CRAT live price page, the current price of CRAT is 0.03997USD. The circulating supply of CRAT(CRAT) is 0.00 CRAT , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.08% $ 0.002909 $ 0.04596 $ 0.03512

7 Days -0.22% $ -0.011459 $ 0.056 $ 0.03011

30 Days -0.50% $ -0.04003 $ 0.56 $ 0.0296 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, CRAT has shown a price movement of $0.002909 , reflecting a 0.08% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, CRAT was trading at a high of $0.056 and a low of $0.03011 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.22% . This recent trend showcases CRAT's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, CRAT has experienced a -0.50% change, reflecting approximately $-0.04003 to its value. This indicates that CRAT could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete CRAT price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full CRAT Price History

How Does CRAT (CRAT) Price Prediction Module Works? The CRAT Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of CRAT based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for CRAT over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of CRAT, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of CRAT. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of CRAT. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of CRAT to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of CRAT.

Why is CRAT Price Prediction Important?

CRAT Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

