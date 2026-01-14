Helios (HLS) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Helios price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much HLS could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

*Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.00864 $0.00864 $0.00864 +7.32% USD Actual Prediction Helios Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Helios (HLS) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Helios could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.00864 in 2026. Helios (HLS) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Helios could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.009072 in 2027. Helios (HLS) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, HLS is projected to reach $ 0.009525 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Helios (HLS) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, HLS is projected to reach $ 0.010001 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Helios (HLS) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of HLS in 2030 is $ 0.010501, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Helios (HLS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Helios could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.017106. Helios (HLS) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Helios could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.027864. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.00864 0.00%

2027 $ 0.009072 5.00%

2028 $ 0.009525 10.25%

2029 $ 0.010001 15.76%

2030 $ 0.010501 21.55%

2031 $ 0.011027 27.63%

2032 $ 0.011578 34.01%

2033 $ 0.012157 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.012765 47.75%

2035 $ 0.013403 55.13%

2036 $ 0.014073 62.89%

2037 $ 0.014777 71.03%

2038 $ 0.015516 79.59%

2039 $ 0.016292 88.56%

2040 $ 0.017106 97.99%

2050 $ 0.027864 222.51% Short Term Helios Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.00864 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.008641 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.008648 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.008675 0.41% Helios (HLS) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for HLS on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.00864 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Helios (HLS) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for HLS, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.008641 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Helios (HLS) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for HLS, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.008648 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Helios (HLS) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for HLS is $0.008675 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Helios Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.00864$ 0.00864 $ 0.00864 Price Change (24H) +7.32% Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 83.02K$ 83.02K $ 83.02K Volume (24H) -- The latest HLS price is $ 0.00864. It has a 24-hour change of +7.32%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.02K. Furthermore, HLS has a circulating supply of 0.00 and a total market capitalisation of $ 0.00. View Live HLS Price

How to Buy Helios (HLS) Trying to buy HLS? You can now purchase HLS via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy Helios and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy HLS Now

Helios Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Helios live price page, the current price of Helios is 0.00864USD. The circulating supply of Helios(HLS) is 0.00 HLS , giving it a market capitalization of $0.00 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.08% $ 0.000609 $ 0.00903 $ 0.00762

7 Days -0.22% $ -0.00251 $ 0.01651 $ 0.00749

30 Days 0.73% $ 0.00364 $ 0.04452 $ 0.00444 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Helios has shown a price movement of $0.000609 , reflecting a 0.08% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Helios was trading at a high of $0.01651 and a low of $0.00749 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.22% . This recent trend showcases HLS's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Helios has experienced a 0.73% change, reflecting approximately $0.00364 to its value. This indicates that HLS could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Helios price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full HLS Price History

How Does Helios (HLS) Price Prediction Module Works? The Helios Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of HLS based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Helios over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of HLS, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Helios. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of HLS. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of HLS to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Helios.

Why is HLS Price Prediction Important?

HLS Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

