Get Small Thing price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much ST could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Small Thing Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Small Thing could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.004179 in 2026. Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Small Thing could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.004387 in 2027. Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, ST is projected to reach $ 0.004607 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, ST is projected to reach $ 0.004837 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of ST in 2030 is $ 0.005079, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Small Thing could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.008274. Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Small Thing could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.013477. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.004179 0.00%

2027 $ 0.004387 5.00%

2028 $ 0.004607 10.25%

2029 $ 0.004837 15.76%

2030 $ 0.005079 21.55%

2031 $ 0.005333 27.63%

2032 $ 0.005600 34.01%

2033 $ 0.005880 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.006174 47.75%

2035 $ 0.006483 55.13%

2036 $ 0.006807 62.89%

2037 $ 0.007147 71.03%

2038 $ 0.007504 79.59%

2039 $ 0.007880 88.56%

2040 $ 0.008274 97.99%

2050 $ 0.013477 222.51% Short Term Small Thing Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.004179 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.004179 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.004183 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.004196 0.41% Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ST on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.004179 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ST, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.004179 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for ST, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.004183 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ST is $0.004196 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Small Thing Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.004179 Price Change (24H) -0.27% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 56.04K Volume (24H) -- The latest ST price is $ 0.004179. It has a 24-hour change of -0.28%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.04K. Furthermore, ST has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --.

Small Thing Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Small Thing live price page, the current price of Small Thing is 0.004182USD. The circulating supply of Small Thing(ST) is 0.00 ST , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.01% $ 0.000027 $ 0.00472 $ 0.003912

7 Days 0.18% $ 0.000647 $ 0.004876 $ 0.00323

30 Days 0.01% $ 0.000057 $ 0.004876 $ 0.002389 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Small Thing has shown a price movement of $0.000027 , reflecting a 0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Small Thing was trading at a high of $0.004876 and a low of $0.00323 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.18% . This recent trend showcases ST's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Small Thing has experienced a 0.01% change, reflecting approximately $0.000057 to its value. This indicates that ST could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Small Thing price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full ST Price History

How Does Small Thing (ST) Price Prediction Module Works? The Small Thing Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ST based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Small Thing over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ST, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Small Thing. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ST. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ST to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Small Thing.

Why is ST Price Prediction Important?

ST Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

