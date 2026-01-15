Small Thing Price Today

The live Small Thing (ST) price today is $ 0.004684, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current ST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004684 per ST.

Small Thing currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ST. During the last 24 hours, ST traded between $ 0.004357 (low) and $ 0.00476 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ST moved -0.26% in the last hour and +26.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.96K.

Small Thing (ST) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 52.96K$ 52.96K $ 52.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.68M$ 4.68M $ 4.68M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Small Thing is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.96K. The circulating supply of ST is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.68M.