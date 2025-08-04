More About FRT

Fortune Roo Price(FRT)

Fortune Roo (FRT) Live Price Chart

FRT Live Price Data & Information

Fortune Roo (FRT) is currently trading at 0.49351 USD with a market cap of -- USD. FRT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Fortune Roo Key Market Performance:

$ 1.54M USD
24-hour trading volume
-97.13%
Fortune Roo 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FRT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FRT price information.

FRT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Fortune Roo for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -16.7019604-97.13%
30 Days$ +0.47684+2,860.46%
60 Days$ +0.47684+2,860.46%
90 Days$ +0.47684+2,860.46%
Fortune Roo Price Change Today

Today, FRT recorded a change of $ -16.7019604 (-97.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fortune Roo 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.47684 (+2,860.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fortune Roo 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FRT saw a change of $ +0.47684 (+2,860.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fortune Roo 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.47684 (+2,860.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FRT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Fortune Roo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-21.67%

-97.13%

+2,860.46%

FRT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.54M
$ 1.54M$ 1.54M

What is Fortune Roo (FRT)

FRT is the core currency within the Fortune Room platform, used for entering games, distributing rewards, and enabling future use cases like NFTs, marketplace interactions, and governance participation.

Fortune Roo is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fortune Roo investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FRT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fortune Roo on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fortune Roo buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fortune Roo Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fortune Roo, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FRT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fortune Roo price prediction page.

Fortune Roo Price History

Tracing FRT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FRT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fortune Roo price history page.

Fortune Roo (FRT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fortune Roo (FRT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FRT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fortune Roo (FRT)

Looking for how to buy Fortune Roo? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fortune Roo on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FRT to Local Currencies

1 FRT to VND
12,986.71565
1 FRT to AUD
A$0.7600054
1 FRT to GBP
0.3701325
1 FRT to EUR
0.4244186
1 FRT to USD
$0.49351
1 FRT to MYR
RM2.0875473
1 FRT to TRY
20.0710517
1 FRT to JPY
¥72.54597
1 FRT to ARS
ARS$666.9047385
1 FRT to RUB
39.2389801
1 FRT to INR
43.1031634
1 FRT to IDR
Rp8,090.3265744
1 FRT to KRW
682.5835512
1 FRT to PHP
28.3472144
1 FRT to EGP
￡E.23.6440641
1 FRT to BRL
R$2.7389805
1 FRT to CAD
C$0.6761087
1 FRT to BDT
59.5765272
1 FRT to NGN
746.6066035
1 FRT to UAH
20.3671577
1 FRT to VES
Bs60.70173
1 FRT to CLP
$478.7047
1 FRT to PKR
Rs138.2765669
1 FRT to KZT
264.472009
1 FRT to THB
฿16.0143995
1 FRT to TWD
NT$14.7362086
1 FRT to AED
د.إ1.8111817
1 FRT to CHF
Fr0.394808
1 FRT to HKD
HK$3.8691184
1 FRT to MAD
.د.م4.4613304
1 FRT to MXN
$9.2977284
1 FRT to PLN
1.8161168
1 FRT to RON
лв2.1615738
1 FRT to SEK
kr4.7623715
1 FRT to BGN
лв0.8290968
1 FRT to HUF
Ft169.7032837
1 FRT to CZK
10.4673471
1 FRT to KWD
د.ك0.14953353
1 FRT to ILS
1.6828691

Fortune Roo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fortune Roo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fortune Roo Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fortune Roo

