The live AI AVatar (AIAV) price today is $ 0.0387, with a 4.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0387 per AIAV.

AI AVatar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIAV. During the last 24 hours, AIAV traded between $ 0.0334 (low) and $ 0.0519 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIAV moved +8.70% in the last hour and -33.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.00K.

AI AVatar (AIAV) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 2.00K$ 2.00K $ 2.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.65M$ 15.65M $ 15.65M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 404,404,404 404,404,404 404,404,404 Public Blockchain BSC

