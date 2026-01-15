ExchangeDEX+
The live AI AVatar price today is 0.0387 USD.AIAV market cap is -- USD. Track real-time AIAV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

AI AVatar (AIAV) Live Price Chart
AI AVatar Price Today

The live AI AVatar (AIAV) price today is $ 0.0387, with a 4.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0387 per AIAV.

AI AVatar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIAV. During the last 24 hours, AIAV traded between $ 0.0334 (low) and $ 0.0519 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIAV moved +8.70% in the last hour and -33.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.00K.

AI AVatar (AIAV) Market Information

$ 2.00K
$ 2.00K$ 2.00K

$ 15.65M
$ 15.65M$ 15.65M

404,404,404
404,404,404 404,404,404

BSC

The current Market Cap of AI AVatar is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.00K. The circulating supply of AIAV is --, with a total supply of 404404404. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.65M.

AI AVatar Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0334
$ 0.0334$ 0.0334
24H Low
$ 0.0519
$ 0.0519$ 0.0519
24H High

$ 0.0334
$ 0.0334$ 0.0334

$ 0.0519
$ 0.0519$ 0.0519

--
----

--
----

+8.70%

+4.70%

-33.28%

-33.28%

AI AVatar (AIAV) Price History USD

Track the price changes of AI AVatar for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001697+4.70%
30 Days$ -0.0413-51.63%
60 Days$ -0.0413-51.63%
90 Days$ -0.0413-51.63%
AI AVatar Price Change Today

Today, AIAV recorded a change of $ +0.001697 (+4.70%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AI AVatar 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0413 (-51.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AI AVatar 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIAV saw a change of $ -0.0413 (-51.63%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AI AVatar 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0413 (-51.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AI AVatar (AIAV)?

Check out the AI AVatar Price History page now.

AI Analysis for AI AVatar

AI-driven insights that analyse AI AVatar latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence AI AVatar's prices?

Several factors influence AI Avatar (AIAV) token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto trends
2. Technology development and platform updates
3. User adoption and community growth
4. Trading volume and liquidity
5. Partnership announcements
6. Regulatory news affecting AI/crypto sectors
7. Token utility and use cases within the ecosystem
8. Supply and demand dynamics
9. Competitor performance in AI-crypto space
10. General economic conditions

Why do people want to know AI AVatar's price today?

People want to know AI Avatar (AIAV) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying buying/selling opportunities, assessing market trends, and managing investment risk. Real-time price data helps traders capitalize on volatility.

Price Prediction for AI AVatar

AI AVatar (AIAV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AIAV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AI AVatar (AIAV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of AI AVatar could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price AI AVatar will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AIAV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking AI AVatar Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest AI AVatar in India

Ready to get started with AI AVatar? Buying AIAV is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy AI AVatar. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your AI AVatar (AIAV) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and AI AVatar will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy AI AVatar (AIAV) Guide

What can you do with AI AVatar

Owning AI AVatar allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential.

What is AI AVatar (AIAV)

AIAV envisions a world where artificial intelligence is not built only by corporations, but collectively shaped by its users. By turning real human dialogues into AI knowledge, AIAV creates personalized AI Avatars that truly reflect the people behind them. We aim to grow into a practical AI Agent platform through personalized AI experiences. Since the data that AIAV learns from is personal and valuable, users must be rewarded for sharing it — because they are not just contributors, but core participants in the ecosystem. Our vision is an AI Agent platform that grows together with its users.

AI AVatar Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AI AVatar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AI AVatar Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI AVatar

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

1 AIAV = 0.0387 USD