GaiAI Price Today

The live GaiAI (GAIX) price today is $ 0.12059, with a 8.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.12059 per GAIX.

GaiAI currently ranks #765 by market capitalisation at $ 19.80M, with a circulating supply of 164.17M GAIX. During the last 24 hours, GAIX traded between $ 0.11004 (low) and $ 0.12797 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.23095166099642203, while the all-time low was $ 0.05137561578594456.

In short-term performance, GAIX moved -1.20% in the last hour and +0.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.10M.

GaiAI (GAIX) Market Information

Rank No.765 Market Cap $ 19.80M$ 19.80M $ 19.80M Volume (24H) $ 2.10M$ 2.10M $ 2.10M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 120.59M$ 120.59M $ 120.59M Circulation Supply 164.17M 164.17M 164.17M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.41% Public Blockchain BSC

