AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction (USD)

Get AllDomains Name Service price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much ADNS will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

AllDomains Name Service Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, AllDomains Name Service could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000324 in 2025. AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, AllDomains Name Service could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000340 in 2026. AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of ADNS is $ 0.000357 with a 10.25% growth rate. AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of ADNS is $ 0.000375 with a 15.76% growth rate. AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ADNS in 2029 is $ 0.000393 along with 21.55% growth rate. AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ADNS in 2030 is $ 0.000413 along with 27.63% growth rate. AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of AllDomains Name Service could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000673. AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of AllDomains Name Service could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.001097.

2026 $ 0.000340 5.00%

2027 $ 0.000357 10.25%

2028 $ 0.000375 15.76%

2029 $ 0.000393 21.55%

2030 $ 0.000413 27.63%

2031 $ 0.000434 34.01%

2032 $ 0.000456 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.000478 47.75%

2034 $ 0.000502 55.13%

2035 $ 0.000527 62.89%

2036 $ 0.000554 71.03%

2037 $ 0.000582 79.59%

2038 $ 0.000611 88.56%

2039 $ 0.000641 97.99%

2040 $ 0.000673 107.89% Show More Short Term AllDomains Name Service Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.000324 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.000324 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.000324 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.000325 0.41% AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ADNS on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.000324 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ADNS, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.000324 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for ADNS, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.000324 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ADNS is $0.000325 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current AllDomains Name Service Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulation Supply 5.00B 5.00B 5.00B Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest ADNS price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, ADNS has a circulating supply of 5.00B and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.62M. View Live ADNS Price

AllDomains Name Service Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on AllDomains Name Service live price page, the current price of AllDomains Name Service is 0.000324USD. The circulating supply of AllDomains Name Service(ADNS) is 5.00B ADNS , giving it a market capitalization of $1,620,607 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -3.99% $ 0 $ 0.000337 $ 0.000320

7 Days -15.04% $ -0.000048 $ 0.000387 $ 0.000135

30 Days 139.73% $ 0.000452 $ 0.000387 $ 0.000135 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, AllDomains Name Service has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a -3.99% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, AllDomains Name Service was trading at a high of $0.000387 and a low of $0.000135 . It had witnessed a price change of -15.04% . This recent trend showcases ADNS's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, AllDomains Name Service has experienced a 139.73% change, reflecting approximately $0.000452 to its value. This indicates that ADNS could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction Module Works? The AllDomains Name Service Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ADNS based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for AllDomains Name Service over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ADNS, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of AllDomains Name Service. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ADNS. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ADNS to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of AllDomains Name Service.

Why is ADNS Price Prediction Important?

ADNS Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

