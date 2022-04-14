ExchangeDEX+
The live AllDomains Name Service price today is 0 USD.ADNS market cap is 870,667 USD. Track real-time ADNS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

AllDomains Name Service Price (ADNS)

1 ADNS to USD Live Price:

$0.00017414
$0.00017414
+0.10%1D
AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Live Price Chart
AllDomains Name Service Price Today

The live AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) price today is --, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADNS to USD conversion rate is -- per ADNS.

AllDomains Name Service currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 870,667, with a circulating supply of 5.00B ADNS. During the last 24 hours, ADNS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ADNS moved +0.21% in the last hour and -28.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Market Information

$ 870.67K
--
$ 870.67K
5.00B
4,999,753,146.496633
The current Market Cap of AllDomains Name Service is $ 870.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ADNS is 5.00B, with a total supply of 4999753146.496633. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 870.67K.

AllDomains Name Service Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
+0.21%

+0.11%

-28.87%

-28.87%

AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AllDomains Name Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AllDomains Name Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AllDomains Name Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AllDomains Name Service to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.11%
30 Days$ 0-48.73%
60 Days$ 0-46.64%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for AllDomains Name Service

AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ADNS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of AllDomains Name Service could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price AllDomains Name Service will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for ADNS price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking AllDomains Name Service Price Prediction.

What is AllDomains Name Service (ADNS)

AllDomains (ADNS) is the Web3 identity asset layer that lets users create, own, and trade decentralized domains, customizable for everyone.

It unifies identity across chains by powering on-chain names that connect wallets, communities, and digital assets under one interoperable standard.

AllDomains is live on five blockchains: Solana, Eclipse, Sonic, Soon, and Monad, with a growing ecosystem of integrations across wallets, dApps, and Web3 projects.

The ADNS token fuels registrations, renewals, future governance, and ecosystem rewards, allowing users, builders, and communities to share in the growth of the AllDomains network.

AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About AllDomains Name Service

What is the current price of AllDomains Name Service?

AllDomains Name Service is priced at ₹0.0156451142085936768000, shifting 0.11% today.

How fast is the ADNS community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect AllDomains Name Service's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Solana Ecosystem,Decentralized Identifier (DID),Name Service sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is ADNS's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does ADNS compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹0.0522674749806681024000 and ATL is ₹0.0111476155449770496000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 4999753146.496633 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AllDomains Name Service

How much will 1 AllDomains Name Service be worth in 2030?
If AllDomains Name Service were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential AllDomains Name Service prices and expected ROI.
AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about AllDomains Name Service

