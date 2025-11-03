Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Captain Kuma price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much KUMA will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

2026 $ 0.006806 5.00%

2027 $ 0.007147 10.25%

2028 $ 0.007504 15.76%

2029 $ 0.007879 21.55%

2030 $ 0.008273 27.63%

2031 $ 0.008687 34.01%

2032 $ 0.009121 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.009577 47.75%

2034 $ 0.010056 55.13%

2035 $ 0.010559 62.89%

2036 $ 0.011087 71.03%

2037 $ 0.011641 79.59%

2038 $ 0.012223 88.56%

2039 $ 0.012835 97.99%

2040 $ 0.013476 107.89% Show More Short Term Captain Kuma Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 3, 2025(Today) $ 0.006482 0.00%

November 4, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.006483 0.01%

November 10, 2025(This Week) $ 0.006488 0.10%

December 3, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.006509 0.41% Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for KUMA on November 3, 2025(Today) , is $0.006482 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 4, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for KUMA, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.006483 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price Prediction This Week By November 10, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for KUMA, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.006488 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for KUMA is $0.006509 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Captain Kuma Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 5.83M$ 5.83M $ 5.83M Circulation Supply 899.99M 899.99M 899.99M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest KUMA price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, KUMA has a circulating supply of 899.99M and a total market capitalisation of $ 5.83M. View Live KUMA Price

Captain Kuma Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Captain Kuma live price page, the current price of Captain Kuma is 0.006482USD. The circulating supply of Captain Kuma(KUMA) is 899.99M KUMA , giving it a market capitalization of $5,834,277 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -5.83% $ -0.000401 $ 0.006940 $ 0.006466

7 Days -14.41% $ -0.000934 $ 0.009064 $ 0.006565

30 Days -28.21% $ -0.001829 $ 0.009064 $ 0.006565 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Captain Kuma has shown a price movement of $-0.000401 , reflecting a -5.83% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Captain Kuma was trading at a high of $0.009064 and a low of $0.006565 . It had witnessed a price change of -14.41% . This recent trend showcases KUMA's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Captain Kuma has experienced a -28.21% change, reflecting approximately $-0.001829 to its value. This indicates that KUMA could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price Prediction Module Works? The Captain Kuma Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of KUMA based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Captain Kuma over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of KUMA, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Captain Kuma. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of KUMA. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of KUMA to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Captain Kuma.

Why is KUMA Price Prediction Important?

KUMA Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

