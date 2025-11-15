Captain Kuma (KUMA) Tokenomics
Captain Kuma (KUMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Captain Kuma (KUMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Captain Kuma (KUMA) Information
KUMA is Bythen’s first IP token, launched as part of the broader Betakkuma project. The initiative combines NFTs, token incentives, and AI-powered content generation tools designed for creators. Built around Betakkuma, a well-known Japanese meme character with over 750 million sticker downloads and 4 billion+ GIF views, the project brings together cultural IP and Web3 infrastructure to enable creative expression and on-chain participation through the Bythen platform.
Captain Kuma (KUMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Captain Kuma (KUMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KUMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KUMA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
KUMA Price Prediction
