Zcash (ZEC) Information Zcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors. Official Website: https://z.cash/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/zcash/zips/blob/master/protocol/protocol.pdf Block Explorer: https://zcashblockexplorer.com/ Buy ZEC Now!

Zcash (ZEC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zcash (ZEC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 578.58M $ 578.58M $ 578.58M Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 16.15M $ 16.15M $ 16.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 752.22M $ 752.22M $ 752.22M All-Time High: $ 371.16 $ 371.16 $ 371.16 All-Time Low: $ 15.96914388442235 $ 15.96914388442235 $ 15.96914388442235 Current Price: $ 35.82 $ 35.82 $ 35.82 Learn more about Zcash (ZEC) price

Zcash (ZEC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zcash (ZEC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZEC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZEC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZEC's tokenomics, explore ZEC token's live price!

