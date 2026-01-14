Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Charred Treasures price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much CHARRED could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Charred Treasures % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Charred Treasures Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Charred Treasures could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.898313 in 2026. Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Charred Treasures could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.943228 in 2027. Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, CHARRED is projected to reach $ 0.990390 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, CHARRED is projected to reach $ 1.0399 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of CHARRED in 2030 is $ 1.0919, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Charred Treasures could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.7785. Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Charred Treasures could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.8971. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.898313 0.00%

2027 $ 0.943228 5.00%

2028 $ 0.990390 10.25%

2029 $ 1.0399 15.76%

2030 $ 1.0919 21.55%

2031 $ 1.1465 27.63%

2032 $ 1.2038 34.01%

2033 $ 1.2640 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 1.3272 47.75%

2035 $ 1.3935 55.13%

2036 $ 1.4632 62.89%

2037 $ 1.5364 71.03%

2038 $ 1.6132 79.59%

2039 $ 1.6939 88.56%

2040 $ 1.7785 97.99%

2050 $ 2.8971 222.51% Short Term Charred Treasures Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.898313 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.898436 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.899174 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.902004 0.41% Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for CHARRED on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.898313 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for CHARRED, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.898436 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for CHARRED, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.899174 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for CHARRED is $0.902004 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Charred Treasures Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 1.44M$ 1.44M $ 1.44M Circulation Supply 1.60M 1.60M 1.60M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest CHARRED price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, CHARRED has a circulating supply of 1.60M and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.44M. View Live CHARRED Price

Charred Treasures Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Charred Treasures live price page, the current price of Charred Treasures is 0.898313USD. The circulating supply of Charred Treasures(CHARRED) is 1.60M CHARRED , giving it a market capitalization of $1,437,301 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.00% $ 0 $ 0.898481 $ 0.898309

7 Days -8.02% $ -0.072124 $ 2.3232 $ 0.898313

30 Days -61.33% $ -0.550965 $ 2.3232 $ 0.898313 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Charred Treasures has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a -0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Charred Treasures was trading at a high of $2.3232 and a low of $0.898313 . It had witnessed a price change of -8.02% . This recent trend showcases CHARRED's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Charred Treasures has experienced a -61.33% change, reflecting approximately $-0.550965 to its value. This indicates that CHARRED could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction Module Works? The Charred Treasures Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of CHARRED based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Charred Treasures over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of CHARRED, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Charred Treasures. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of CHARRED. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of CHARRED to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Charred Treasures.

Why is CHARRED Price Prediction Important?

CHARRED Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is CHARRED worth investing now? According to your predictions, CHARRED will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of CHARRED next month? According to the Charred Treasures (CHARRED) price prediction tool, the forecasted CHARRED price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 CHARRED cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Charred Treasures (CHARRED) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, CHARRED is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of CHARRED in 2028? Charred Treasures (CHARRED) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per CHARRED by 2028. What is the estimated price target of CHARRED in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Charred Treasures (CHARRED) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of CHARRED in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Charred Treasures (CHARRED) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 CHARRED cost in 2030? The price of 1 Charred Treasures (CHARRED) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, CHARRED will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the CHARRED price prediction for 2040? Charred Treasures (CHARRED) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 CHARRED by 2040.