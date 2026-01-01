Charred Treasures Price Today

The live Charred Treasures (CHARRED) price today is $ 0.907383, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHARRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.907383 per CHARRED.

Charred Treasures currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,451,813, with a circulating supply of 1.60M CHARRED. During the last 24 hours, CHARRED traded between $ 0.907303 (low) and $ 0.907477 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.96, while the all-time low was $ 0.368929.

In short-term performance, CHARRED moved -- in the last hour and -7.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.45M$ 1.45M $ 1.45M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.18M$ 2.18M $ 2.18M Circulation Supply 1.60M 1.60M 1.60M Total Supply 2,400,000.0 2,400,000.0 2,400,000.0

The current Market Cap of Charred Treasures is $ 1.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHARRED is 1.60M, with a total supply of 2400000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.18M.