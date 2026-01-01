Charred Treasures Price (CHARRED)
The live Charred Treasures (CHARRED) price today is $ 0.907383, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHARRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.907383 per CHARRED.
Charred Treasures currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,451,813, with a circulating supply of 1.60M CHARRED. During the last 24 hours, CHARRED traded between $ 0.907303 (low) and $ 0.907477 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.96, while the all-time low was $ 0.368929.
In short-term performance, CHARRED moved -- in the last hour and -7.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Charred Treasures is $ 1.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHARRED is 1.60M, with a total supply of 2400000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.18M.
--
+0.01%
-7.08%
-7.08%
During today, the price change of Charred Treasures to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Charred Treasures to USD was $ -0.4308703638.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Charred Treasures to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Charred Treasures to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.4308703638
|-47.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Charred Treasures could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Charred Treasures is a Real-World Asset (RWA) project that introduces the concept of tokenized active management. The project introduces a Curator model in which a domain expert oversees procurement and strategic decisions for the project vault, integrating elements from traditional finance asset management and on-chain mechanisms to support the long-term growth of the underlying reserve. The token reflects exposure to the performance of this curated portfolio. For this project, the mandate will be for the Curator to acquire Base Set 1st Edition Charizard Pokemon cards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Charred Treasures's current price?
Charred Treasures trades at ₹81.9352716214875525000, reflecting a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of CHARRED?
With a market cap of ₹131096452.6540685775000, CHARRED is ranked #3400 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Charred Treasures generate daily?
It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of CHARRED?
There are 1600000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Charred Treasures fluctuated between ₹81.9280477460901525000 and ₹81.9437596750794975000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Charred Treasures compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₹267.283389703800000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence CHARRED?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,RWA Protocol,Trading Card RWA Platform category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does CHARRED behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.