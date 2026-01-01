ExchangeDEX+
The live Charred Treasures price today is 0.907383 USD.CHARRED market cap is 1,451,813 USD. Track real-time CHARRED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About CHARRED

CHARRED Price Info

What is CHARRED

CHARRED Whitepaper

CHARRED Official Website

CHARRED Tokenomics

CHARRED Price Forecast

Charred Treasures Logo

Charred Treasures Price (CHARRED)

Unlisted

1 CHARRED to USD Live Price:

$0.907383
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:35:25 (UTC+8)

Charred Treasures Price Today

The live Charred Treasures (CHARRED) price today is $ 0.907383, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHARRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.907383 per CHARRED.

Charred Treasures currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,451,813, with a circulating supply of 1.60M CHARRED. During the last 24 hours, CHARRED traded between $ 0.907303 (low) and $ 0.907477 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.96, while the all-time low was $ 0.368929.

In short-term performance, CHARRED moved -- in the last hour and -7.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Market Information

$ 1.45M
--
$ 2.18M
1.60M
2,400,000.0
The current Market Cap of Charred Treasures is $ 1.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHARRED is 1.60M, with a total supply of 2400000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.18M.

Charred Treasures Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.907303
24H Low
$ 0.907477
24H High

$ 0.907303
$ 0.907477
$ 2.96
$ 0.368929
--

+0.01%

-7.08%

-7.08%

Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Charred Treasures to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Charred Treasures to USD was $ -0.4308703638.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Charred Treasures to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Charred Treasures to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.01%
30 Days$ -0.4308703638-47.48%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Charred Treasures

Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CHARRED in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Charred Treasures could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Charred Treasures will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CHARRED price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Charred Treasures Price Prediction.

What is Charred Treasures (CHARRED)

Charred Treasures is a Real-World Asset (RWA) project that introduces the concept of tokenized active management. The project introduces a Curator model in which a domain expert oversees procurement and strategic decisions for the project vault, integrating elements from traditional finance asset management and on-chain mechanisms to support the long-term growth of the underlying reserve. The token reflects exposure to the performance of this curated portfolio. For this project, the mandate will be for the Curator to acquire Base Set 1st Edition Charizard Pokemon cards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Charred Treasures

What is Charred Treasures's current price?

Charred Treasures trades at ₹81.9352716214875525000, reflecting a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of CHARRED?

With a market cap of ₹131096452.6540685775000, CHARRED is ranked #3400 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Charred Treasures generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of CHARRED?

There are 1600000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Charred Treasures fluctuated between ₹81.9280477460901525000 and ₹81.9437596750794975000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Charred Treasures compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹267.283389703800000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence CHARRED?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,RWA Protocol,Trading Card RWA Platform category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does CHARRED behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Charred Treasures

Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

